8 Bakery Chains Customers Say Aren't Worth It Anymore

There's nothing worse than craving the nostalgic flavor of a rich pastry from a familiar bakery chain and being met with quality, prices, and experiences that miss the mark. As chains expand and fewer products are made on-site, breads, cakes, muffins, and donuts are often frozen to be baked upon arrival to the storefront, or preservatives are added to increase the shelf life of items. Other times, bakeries may jack up prices to account for the expensive logistics of delivering fresh pastries from a commissary kitchen.

The painful truth is that a bakery chain with 2,000 locations oftentimes can't compete with a mom-and-pop bakery in service, quality, and price. As chains grow or begin to franchise, quality control can become difficult; inconsistencies in training can lead to departures from the original product, and shipping logistics may require chains to freeze bread for delivery. Oftentimes, businesses must make the difficult decision to cut costs by getting rid of expensive items or swapping out premium ingredients for cheaper ones. For longtime fans, decisions like these can erode trust in the brand or disappoint those looking for a familiar experience — it's often the reason why we gravitate toward chains when visiting an unfamiliar place.

But which bakery chains do people agree are the more representative examples of this phenomenon? We trawled Reddit, Yelp, and Google Reviews as well as noteworthy articles published in the past 12 months to find eight bakery chains customers say aren't worth it anymore.