8 Bakery Chains Customers Say Aren't Worth It Anymore
There's nothing worse than craving the nostalgic flavor of a rich pastry from a familiar bakery chain and being met with quality, prices, and experiences that miss the mark. As chains expand and fewer products are made on-site, breads, cakes, muffins, and donuts are often frozen to be baked upon arrival to the storefront, or preservatives are added to increase the shelf life of items. Other times, bakeries may jack up prices to account for the expensive logistics of delivering fresh pastries from a commissary kitchen.
The painful truth is that a bakery chain with 2,000 locations oftentimes can't compete with a mom-and-pop bakery in service, quality, and price. As chains grow or begin to franchise, quality control can become difficult; inconsistencies in training can lead to departures from the original product, and shipping logistics may require chains to freeze bread for delivery. Oftentimes, businesses must make the difficult decision to cut costs by getting rid of expensive items or swapping out premium ingredients for cheaper ones. For longtime fans, decisions like these can erode trust in the brand or disappoint those looking for a familiar experience — it's often the reason why we gravitate toward chains when visiting an unfamiliar place.
But which bakery chains do people agree are the more representative examples of this phenomenon? We trawled Reddit, Yelp, and Google Reviews as well as noteworthy articles published in the past 12 months to find eight bakery chains customers say aren't worth it anymore.
1. Panera Bread
Panera Bread's homestyle branding has always attempted to evoke the comfort of grandma's kitchen: the organic branding, warm earth-tone color scheme, and rustic country kitchen cuisine instantly transport you to a wood-clad kitchen as you warm up over your tomato soup in a bread bowl. But former fans have pondered lately: why doesn't it taste as fresh as its branding implies?
It's no secret that Panera Bread serves frozen food, including breads and other foods — which is something customers need to know before ordering soup at Panera Bread and expecting a freshly prepared meal. But the pre-frozen flavor is something customers often point out about Panera's food. As one reviewer of the Flatiron Panera Bread in New York City commented on Google: "I'm not sure if it's just this location, but the bread tastes like store shelf bread, not fresh baked bread."
It's also worth noting that Panera Bread has made some difficult decisions in the past to keep its business healthy. In a Business Insider interview this year, the CEO Paul Carbone expressed regret over some cost-cutting moves he made in his previous role as CFO, including cutting romaine salads with iceberg lettuce and downsizing portions, the latter of which is one of the most common customer complaints about Panera.
2. Crumbl
Dessert lovers everywhere drooled in unison when Crumbl's cookies went viral in 2021, taking over social media with a seemingly endless carousel of unique flavors week to week. The Utah-based chain's brilliant tactic of constantly rotating cookie flavors has been an effective marketing strategy in and of itself. Spurred by its attractive cookies and embrace of technology, Crumbl exploded from 55 stores in 2019 to over 1,000 in 2024. But that rapid expansion has led to some criticism of the brand's ability to maintain its quality and consistency.
One thread on Reddit asked Redditors to rank different types of pastry as "justifiably popular," "niche," "overrated," or "underrated," leading to the tongue-in-cheek consensus that Crumbl, as a brand, was the most overrated "type" of cookie. In response to this post, one Redditor chimed in, "Let's do Crumbl again [because] they're just that bad." On another thread, one Redditor agreed with the overall experience of Crumbl's cookies: "Worst part is it tastes way worse now."
Aside from decreasing quality, customers point to "shrinkflation," with decreasing sizes and increasing prices. Redditors on one thread remarked that the size of Crumbl's cookies seemed to be decreasing: "INSANE for them to make us guess what size cookie we'll get. Wild to cut the size by like 30% and expect people to be just good with it?" Crumbl's recent track record is proof that viral sweet treats can turn sour without the right ingredients for scalability.
3. Paris Baguette
The popular French-inspired Korean bakery chain Paris Baguette is famous for its beautifully decorated cakes and delicate breads with its self-service model. Bakeries like these are common in Korea, China, and Japan, where they're able to stock dozens of varieties of pastries and breads without hiring staff to retrieve them for patrons. While you may want to rethink getting matcha at Paris Baguette, its selection of sweet and savory breads and beautifully decorated cakes make it a solid option for both a spontaneous treat and a special occasion.
In recent months, however, the fluffy breads and beautifully decorated cakes are leaving a bad taste in some reviewers' mouths. "Their quality has noticeably declined recently," wrote one Redditor. "I've experienced this at three separate locations with both their pastries and their cakes." Another reviewer: "Absolutely prime corporate growth fodder, of course the quality decreased from already sad levels."
Yelp reviewers were equally unimpressed with Paris Baguette's price point: "So a Blueberry Muffin that cost $3.99 just went up to $5.43. I'm done with this place. Prices are insane!" Another reviewer on Google felt similarly after a visit to the chain's Jersey City location, saying, "I've been to other locations, but this felt very limited and over-priced."
It's difficult to tell whether the brand's negative reviews are founded in reality or whether the company's scandals in recent years have contributed to a general negative public opinion. The company was criticized for its alleged connection to a South Korean, affiliate factory employee's death in 2022. Paris Baguette was also ordered to pay approximately $3 million to employees for labor violations in New York City in 2023.
4. Pret a Manger
London-based Pret a Manger (often simply referred to as "Pret") has a global footprint and is only continuing to grow. The chain focuses on fresh, ready-to-eat sandwiches, breads, pastries, and soups. Visitors to London may recognize the brand's star logo and are sometimes surprised to see just how many Pret storefronts are in London alone (with nearly 300 in the London metropolitan area as of Oct 2026). Despite its French name, the coffee chain is anything but French, sparking confusion and leading one exasperated French Redditor to beg Londoners to explain the "Pret phenomenon": "Pret a Manger. It's. Everywhere."
While the brand is committed to preparing fresh food onsite, longtime customers have noticed increased prices. As one recent visitor remarked on Reddit: "I would agree their food offering is better quality, but their prices have really shot up so much that I can no longer justify paying the premium." Another customer on Yelp had a similar opinion: "Pret is getting worse from a price standpoint. There might not be an easy comparison to measure whether the $12.95 Romesco Chicken is worth it, but $3.25 for a mundane Coke can [feel] high."
As Pret a Manger's name implies, its fare is marketed toward busy people looking for a quick, freshly made lunch or a pastry to pocket before jumping on a train during a daily commute. But as the chain expands, longtime customers have begun to see that convenience can come at a cost.
5. Lady M
Founded in New York City in 2001, boutique bakery Lady M became famous for its delicate mille-feuille-inspired cakes that launched hour-long lines. The cakes each come with 20 thin, perfectly made crepes layers, as well as alternating layers of delicate sweet cream. The chain now has around 25 locations across the country, each serving delicate mille-feuille-style cakes and fluffy sponge cakes.
While it's true that Lady M is a luxury brand, some reviewers say that increased prices and shrinking sizes push their cakes past a normal luxury price point and into "overpriced" territory. As one Yelp reviewer succinctly said of the chain's Rockefeller Plaza location, "All the cakes are just as delicious as when they were trending 10 years ago, but the price is crazy."
The increased price tags on Lady M pastries have led customers to consider whether the item they're receiving is worth the sticker shock. A customer on Yelp criticized the value of their Mont Blanc cake, saying, "For the price, the portion was a bit small, and the texture felt like it was factory-made."
Another visitor to the brand's location by Bryant Park in New York City remarked in a Google review: "The slice sizes keep shrinking. I ordered 3 slices for a friend, and together they were the size of what a Lady M slice used to look like a few years back." While Lady M has done well to maintain quality as they continue their expansion, the shrinking sizes and increasing prices are especially noticeable to customers when serving a product at a more premium price point.
6. Cinnabon
A staple of shopping malls and rest stops across the country, Cinnabon is known for its gooey cinnamon buns. Cinnamon buns are baked on location, which is part of the genius marketing strategy of the chain. The delightful cinnamon smells wafting through the storefront have a larger influence on sales and brand recognition than you'd think. Cinnabon now operates locations in 50 countries.
As a franchise with over a thousand locations across the globe, some customers have recently pointed out the declining quality and higher prices that are a far cry from the fresh-baked flavor and approachable price points of the operation created at Cinnabon's first location in Washington. "Cinnabon has gone downhill in quality," one Redditor opined. Another Redditor ranted about their experience with the churros at the chain: "They were so stale and hard to eat, and I just toughed through it all because I hate wasting food and it was like $7." Other Redditors agreed that the freshness and quality of the cinnamon rolls had dropped since the brand opened its first location in the 80s: "Cinnabon isn't even close to what it was in the late 80s."
In another thread, Redditors shared their recent negative experiences with Cinnabon while also criticizing the increasing price point of its signature desserts. "Last time I got Cinnabon it was horrible. It was just like a microwave one from the grocery store," wrote one disappointed Redditor. "It wasn't ooey gooey like the days of yore." Another Redditor on the same thread agreed that the price point was prohibitively high for the chain's signature dessert: "Hell no. Not paying $7 for a cinnamon roll." With decreasing quality and increasing prices, many customers feel that the lackluster quality and experience of Cinnabon's recent fare are just not worth the price tag.
7. Tous Les Jours
The French-inspired Korean bakery chain Tous Les Jours has established a foothold in the USA and is steadily growing its already-impressive portfolio of over 1,800 locations worldwide. While the brand's emphasis on baking fresh in-house has allowed them to expand globally to become a neighborhood staple, some find their flavors lacking, their offerings inconsistent, and their price point too high. "Overpriced for what it is and selection is always spotty or lacking," concluded one Redditor. A reviewer on Google reached the same conclusion after having a negative experience with the brand's taro cake, writing, "It's probably overpriced because of the location, but I will be trying a different flavor."
Multiple recent visitors noted lackluster flavors, with one Yelp reviewer saying, "We tried the red velvet cake, and it was okay. The cream didn't taste particularly special, and the cake itself was pretty sweet, but didn't have that classic red velvet texture or taste." Another Yelp reviewer had a similar experience with their Pistachio Cream Donut: "The Pistachio Cream Donut barely had pistachio flavor."
As a Google reviewer explained of their experience with the chain's Blueberry Yogurt Cake, Tous Les Jours' quality and flavor have changed as the chain has expanded. "Both the cream and the cake base have changed, in both flavor and texture, and the overall quality is clearly not what it used to be," she explained in their review. As the brand continues its expansion in the United States, it will have to contend with the skeptical customers who wonder whether the delicate, patisserie-style baked goods are worth the increasing price tags.
8. Krispy Kreme
The beloved donut chain Krispy Kreme has been popular for nearly 90 years, with its original donut recipe from the 1930s remaining relatively unchanged. For decades, Krispy Kreme has prided themselves on fresh donuts and unique flavors, but their longevity is precisely the reason why maintaining quality is so important. Legacy brands like Krispy Kreme inspire trust in customers due to their authority as industry mainstays, but must maintain that trust by ensuring the quality and experience their customers — and oftentimes their customers' parents and grandparents — have expected for years.
According to some Krispy Kreme customers, the brand has not been able to uphold that standard as they've expanded globally. One reviewer on Google who had a positive experience with staff at a Manhattan Krispy Kreme added the caveat that "the quality of the donuts themselves [is] not as I remember." A highly upvoted comment on a Reddit thread started by a disappointed Krispy Kreme customer remarked, "Public Service Announcement: Krispy Kreme actually sucks, and almost any local donut shop you go to will blow them not only out of the water, but out of the stratosphere."
Other recent customers on Reddit dinged the company on its donuts' overall flavor and experience, with one customer concluding that the chain's donuts taste "kinda plasticky and overly sweet in an unpleasant way." While Krispy Kreme's legacy has helped the brand become a worldwide phenomenon, the company's wide-reaching influence means sacrificing some of its handmade mom-and-pop donut shop taste — a change that many of its customers have noticed.
Methodology
We searched Google, Yelp, and Reddit for user-generated reviews within the past 12 months and looked carefully for indications of changing attitudes: key words and phrases that indicate a change in price point, quality, or experience. Where possible, we specifically included reviews and comments that had multiple upvotes or likes, indicating concurrence by other viewers. We also looked at noteworthy news articles that may corroborate causes of changing quality.
When selecting reviews to include, we specifically excluded negative reviews that focused solely on the quality of the service the customer received, or reviews that seemed retaliatory in response to simple mistakes or out-of-stock items. It's often difficult to find unbiased user-generated reviews — just because a customer has a bad experience with an employee having a bad day, that doesn't make the quality of the food bad or inconsistent. It's important to mention that no chain mentioned in this list had overwhelmingly negative reviews, but chains we chose to include had more evidence of recent disappointment from customers regarding pricing, quality, or overall experience.