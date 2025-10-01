Does Krispy Kreme Still Use Its Original Donut Recipe From The 1930s?

If you've ever arrived at a Krispy Kreme when the red neon "Hot Light" sign in the window is glowing, you know that you just lucked into a tasty tradition that's hard to beat. The sign indicates a fresh, hot batch of its original glazed donuts is coming off the conveyer belt. And while today the donut you're scarfing down is made using the same recipe that the donut chain started out with back in the 1930s, there was a decade-long period in the past when that wasn't true.

Vernon Rudolph officially founded Krispy Kreme in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, in 1937, but this donut chain's roots, and its glazed donut recipe, go further back. Four years earlier, in 1933, an entrepreneur named Ishmael Armstrong began selling donuts in Paducah, Kentucky, at his general store using a recipe with very mysterious origins. The canonical version is that Armstrong bought a donut shop there from a New Orleans chef named Joseph LeBeau who gave him the donut recipe as part of the deal. Only there was no LeBeau or donut shop. The likeliest explanation is that Armstrong got the recipe from a Louisiana-born Army Corps of Engineers cook named Joseph LeBoeuf, who probably gave the recipe away for free.