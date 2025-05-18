Getting Matcha From This Coffee Chain Is The Worst Mistake You Could Make

The perfect matcha latte can be hard to find, especially when many coffee chains, bakeries, and eateries can't seem to get it right. The worst mistake you could make when buying a matcha beverage is getting it from Paris Baguette. Chowhound ranked matcha lattes from 10 popular U.S. coffee chains and found the popular cafe and bakery's offering to be the worst. While the chain's other items may be good, the matcha is not. One of the tell-tale signs of a good matcha is the color. A vibrant, grassy green is typically a matcha made right. Paris Baguette's latte, meanwhile, turns out to be quite deceiving — the color is there, but the flavor is lacking.

The problem with its matcha is that it doesn't necessarily taste like matcha. We mentioned in our ranking that the matcha flavor wasn't prominent and tasted like sweetened milk. Matcha is known for having an earthy and bitter taste, and the sweetness level can be adjusted to your preference. A good matcha is meant to have the perfect ratio of grassy and sweet, and Paris Baguette's does not fall into this category.