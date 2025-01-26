Despite Its Name, The Pret A Manger Coffee Chain Is Anything But French

You've passed them at the airport, train station, or even on your way to work. Across the United States (and around the world), Pret a Mangers are freckled about busy locations. Each Pret a Manger (Pret for short) serves up pre-packaged food offerings such as salads, sandwiches, yogurt parfaits, coffee, pastries, and fruit cups for diners on the go. The chain toes the line between convenience and quality, offering fresh foods that serve those with busy schedules and a preference for fresh over fast food. Along with this, Pret a Manger maintains an air of European sophistication for many. After all, its name is French, meaning "ready to eat." One might assume that the chain has French origins — however, it's actually distinctly British.

The chain was founded in 1986 by Julian Metcalfe and Sinclair Beecham, friends from university. The duo opened the first location in Hampstead, a neighborhood in London, England. The first Pret a Manger was located near Victoria station, a large train hub in the city. The store sold sandwiches with an Italian twist, and proved to be a hit among commuters and nearby workers who much preferred the shop's fast food to the slim culinary pickings of the neighborhood. The shop was called Pret a Manger as a play on the French term "prêt-à-porter," which means "ready-to-wear." Its name points to the convenience of the chain and its grab-and-go style of dining.