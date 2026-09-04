7 Common Customer Complaints About Panera
Pretty much any nationally known restaurant chain has always had its share of complaints, but 10 to 20 years ago, Panera more or less slid under the radar of the loudly disgruntled. This fast-casual bakery and café offered an inviting atmosphere, good drinks (with refill stations), a distinctive aroma of fresh bread, coffee, and soup you could smell from outside, and a menu of tasty, quality food. Aside from the occasional poorly handled long line or what–have-you, there wasn't much to complain about. But Panera gets complaints now — a lot of them.
Panera's downfall kind of hits me in the feels. I first discovered the chain in the early 2010s. An acquaintance with a similar eating style to mine introduced me to it. We like "lighter" food much of the time, but not food so light you feel like a fool for having paid for it and a martyr for having eaten it. She said it was everything I'd ever dreamed of, and to her credit, it was. Plus, we were with a motley crew of eaters, some seeking saturated fats and caloric surpluses, others hungry for the opposite. Panera had something delicious for all of us. I mentally cataloged the café as a safe choice among diverse and/or picky company, so it hurt to learn via social media that many of the qualities that made it so appealing have disintegrated. Wherever I turned — Reddit, TikTok, or Instagram — I saw tales of discontent and forebodings of further woe.
1. The drink lids don't often fit
It's not too much to ask that a to-go beverage shouldn't drip everywhere, staining your pants or pooling in the drink holder of your car. Cup lids have one ... friggin' ... job, and most places' lids seem to fit their cups without issues. Panera's lids used to, but something has happened; they no longer go on easily or completely. This apparently started around four years ago.
A Reddit poster wrote, "It seems that my coffee is always dripping from the sides, no matter how I close the lid." One commenter gave a reply that, in retrospect, seems to have been the canary in the coal mine. Implying that they are a Panera employee, the poster explained that different batches of lids have slight size differences. They concluded, "Currently, I am seeing that the large plastic lids are not easily fitting well on the large plastic cups."
In 2023, Redditors were still complaining about ill-fitting Panera cup lids — particularly the large size. More self-described Panera employees chimed in about the lack of consistency between lid batches, with a couple of them even admitting that they double up lids to give customers a tighter seal. A Redditor sporting a "Team Lead" flair acknowledged the fit issue with the large cups, finishing with a suggestion to place a silicone cupcake liner in your car's cupholder to catch drips. (Should you really have to tote a baking tool just to survive a run-in with a Panera beverage?) The years moved on, and the lid complaints are still coming in. If you're grabbing a drink from Panera, snag a few extra napkins, too.
2. The bagels aren't as good as the used to be
Panera's bagels used to be lovely — I recall this distinctly, as do a number of other customers who have been wondering what on earth happened to this staple baked item. Once upon a time, Panera had in-store bakers who prepared the bagels fresh each day. One Redditor, reminiscing about the chain in the late '90s, said they would yell "Hot bagels!" when the product was fresh out of the oven. Those days are done.
As of this writing, Panera is in the midst of a years-long shut-down spree, closing its fresh dough manufacturing facilities and laying off hundreds of employees. The chain confirmed in a 2025 interview with NRN that it is moving away from in-house scratch baking to dough that has been par-baked off-site and shipped frozen to each store for finishing. It doesn't sound delicious when written out, and according to unhappy customers, it doesn't taste great, either.
The internet, Reddit especially, is flooded with complaints about the bagels' shoddy texture and flavor now. One Redditor writes, "It's just glorified bread and no markers of what makes a bagel a damn bagel except a hole." A Facebook commenter pegged the new bagels' lack of denseness and substance as contributors to their French bread-like texture. Asiago bagels receive an especially large share of the vitriol, explained potentially by a Redditor who claims that they can't be baked from frozen and require three days of prepping. They're tiny, often hole-less, and have far less cheese than the pre-frozen days.
3. The changes to Sip Club's refill policy are a downgrade
Panera's Sip Club used to be worth it if you were someone who indulged in a daily cup or two of soda, coffee, or tea at the chain. For just under $15 a month plus tax, you got unlimited refills on over 20 different beverages. There were, of course, a few stipulations — you could order a fresh beverage once every two hours, for instance. While that hasn't changed, nor has the monthly subscription fee, the "unlimited" part of the equation has been dropped. Your self-service beverage limit is now 30 a month, as Panera announced in July 2026. While company spokespeople are, naturally, trying to spin this as a perfectly lovely change, Sip Clubbers have some complaints.
This shift greatly impacts the folks who took the fullest advantage (fairly and squarely) of the unlimited deal, ordering around 20 drinks a week. Several customers who paid for a full year's Sip Club membership are also feeling scammed, as the terms of service changed in the middle of their plan. Some intend to cancel. A few are considering filing a chargeback on their credit card and boycotting Panera. (Be aware that this may not end in your favor, as one Redditor points out, stating that per Panera's Sip Club terms and conditions, changes were always a possibility.)
Whether customers have paid for a full year or not, they're still not happy. One Reddit commenter summarized what a lot of burnt Sip Club members might be feeling right now, saying, "I haven't been this hurt over a business decision since Walmart stopped being 24 hours."
4. Mold has been found in some of the drink dispensers
Unless we're dealing with a fermented drink like kombucha (which often features sediment from its "mother" bacteria), large, gloopy chunks floating around in a beverage can be a major sign that something isn't right. Unfortunately, numerous Panera customers have been reporting what appears to be mold growing in tea and iced coffee dispensers.
A Reddit poster in August 2026 shared unsettling images of a viscous-looking brown substance dangling from an iced tea urn at Panera. The Redditor, whose affiliation with Panera or the food industry is unknown, noted the importance of restaurant staff breaking down and cleaning drink dispenser components daily. Concerningly, more than one self-described Panera employee in the thread commented that they never even knew the spigots could be disassembled.
Moldy drink dispensers aren't a new complaint for Panera. In one Reddit post dating back to 2015, the poster stated, "I've let Panera Bread know the last five times I've been in their store that there is mold growing on their drink machines. I've emailed corporate as well, who have assured me that they've talked to the local manager." While the ultimate outcome of that specific email is unknown, a TikTok user in May 2026 posted photos of a moldy iced coffee urn at Panera, including a screenshot exchange with an official Panera Bread account which wrote, "This is a concern we take serious — We've sent you a DM." The original TikToker replied, "Your corporate office did not take my call or email seriously and my inbox is still empty."
5. The food is overpriced for what you get
There are a number of hacks that can save you money at Panera Bread, which is helpful considering one common complaint of the chain — that its food is overpriced for what you get. When I first started going to Panera, I shared the sentiment of other customers who felt the prices were relatively reasonable for the quality and portion of food you got. The sandwiches, I recall, were especially tasty and never made me eyeball my bill with skepticism. Things have changed, though. Social media is filled with Panera customers who feel the chain is a rip-off now.
While we did rank Panera as the best chain restaurant grilled cheese, that sandwich, which came with a bag of chips, was a whopping $9-plus. That's nothing compared to a now-viral 2026 bill one Panera customer faced when ordering two grilled cheese sandwiches, two soups, and one extra sandwich: with tax, they paid $71.62 for a meal that simply doesn't look like it should cost that much. One Redditor, describing their grilled cheese, stated that Panera began slicing their bread thin instead of standard before shortening the loaf entirely. They wrote, "My last sandwich from them was a tragedy ... It was about two inches tall and seven inches across."
Panera admitted leaning hard into shrinkflation and lower standards, downsizing menu items and downgrading processes (like making customers slice cherry tomatoes and avocado halves themselves in salads) to save money. In 2025, CNBC reported that the chain, having lost customers to this strategy, planned to reinvigorate its products' portioning and quality. We'll see if this happens.
6. Panera is serving hospital-quality food
If you've ever had to eat food at a hospital, you know that any restaurant or café serving meals described as "hospital-quality" is a place to steer clear of. There are outliers, but for the most part, food for the hospitalized (and their visitors) has a reputation for blandness and a generally unappealing appearance and texture. And unfortunately, an extremely common description of Panera's menu is that it's "hospital food."
When we looked at seven Panera sandwiches to avoid based on reviews, we noted that the cranberry chicken walnut sandwich was described by one Facebook reviewer in terms that conjure up a post-surgical soft food diet. "I couldn't even tell you if I was eating chicken," they wrote. "It is so mashed, smashed, blended."
Another unhappy Panera customer on Reddit reported getting an icy macaroni and cheese once, indicating the dish hadn't been properly reheated from frozen — sounds like mass-produced hospital fare. Meanwhile, a different reviewer experienced a very different problem with a dish featuring mac and cheese: the grilled cheese with mac inside. They explained, "I got weird, round, extremely hard, cheesy cracker-like things inside the grilled cheese instead. Haven't eaten there since." Whatever caused this is unclear, but it sounds like a case of quickly and poorly reheated pasta. You might expect that in a hospital environment, but in a place that fashions itself as a bakery/café, it's just an insult — especially considering those prices.
7. Menu changes have slashed favorites
You might allow a couple of the complaints on this list to slide if Panera carried some of the menu items that you've loved for years. But it has committed perhaps the ultimate no-no by slashing a ton of well-loved items from its menu. Unsurprisingly, this has prompted a slew of customer complaints.
First is the loss of items advertised and/or perceived as "healthier." While the chain still has its "No No List" of artificial preservatives, sweeteners, and other ingredients not included in its food, one of the secrets of Panera Bread is that it's not as "clean" (aka free of that stuff) as it purports to be. Replying in a thread questioning the fate of Panera's clean food campaign, a Redditor commented, "Panera is coasting on the coattails of that outdated belief customers hold. It's not any better than the preservative-filled B.S. you can get in a grocery store." And it's not just preservatives. A 2019 white paper published by GMO Free USA stated that a whole-grain bagel from Panera contained the highest levels of the weedkiller glyphosate among 44 samples from restaurant chains.
Health claims aside, customers aren't happy about the loss of specific favorites, particularly two sandwiches. The Napa almond chicken salad sandwich, my former fave, is done for. So is the steak and white cheddar panini. Word online (unofficial but plausible) is that Panera was slashing single-use ingredients, which these sandwiches may have contained. But certain bagel flavors, the chive and onion cream cheese, and even Gouda cheese are also gone, leading dismayed customers to wonder if there's even a point to Panera anymore.
Methodology
To compile this list, we scoured the web for patterns in the online complaints about Panera, looking at Reddit, Facebook, TikTok, and Instagram. These sites tend to be filled with the most vocal users ready to warn others of a particularly bad experience. If a complaint showed up more than three times from three different users, it was fair game for inclusion, and we noted it in this round-up.