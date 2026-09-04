7 Common Customer Complaints About Panera

Pretty much any nationally known restaurant chain has always had its share of complaints, but 10 to 20 years ago, Panera more or less slid under the radar of the loudly disgruntled. This fast-casual bakery and café offered an inviting atmosphere, good drinks (with refill stations), a distinctive aroma of fresh bread, coffee, and soup you could smell from outside, and a menu of tasty, quality food. Aside from the occasional poorly handled long line or what–have-you, there wasn't much to complain about. But Panera gets complaints now — a lot of them.

Panera's downfall kind of hits me in the feels. I first discovered the chain in the early 2010s. An acquaintance with a similar eating style to mine introduced me to it. We like "lighter" food much of the time, but not food so light you feel like a fool for having paid for it and a martyr for having eaten it. She said it was everything I'd ever dreamed of, and to her credit, it was. Plus, we were with a motley crew of eaters, some seeking saturated fats and caloric surpluses, others hungry for the opposite. Panera had something delicious for all of us. I mentally cataloged the café as a safe choice among diverse and/or picky company, so it hurt to learn via social media that many of the qualities that made it so appealing have disintegrated. Wherever I turned — Reddit, TikTok, or Instagram — I saw tales of discontent and forebodings of further woe.