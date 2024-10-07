Smells Have A Larger Influence At Chain Restaurants Than You Think

We all know that smell is intrinsically linked to taste, which is why a stuffy nose might make your chicken soup taste bland and why the scent of seasonings will give you a pretty good idea of how they'll flavor your food. But did you know that smell is also a subtly significant element of your consumption experience, and that chain restaurants might very well use it to influence your brand loyalty and spending psychology?

Take Subway, for example. One of the world's leading chain restaurants, the sandwich store is particularly well-known for its signature scent, which Vice determined in 2020 to be the result of the combined baking aromas of the chain's bread and cookies. Even Subway skeptics may find themselves susceptible to the enticing scent wafting from one of the chain's many outposts. Other chains, like Cinnabon and Auntie Anne's Pretzels, rely on smell as a major pillar of their stores' marketing strategy, attracting hungry mall-goers or airport travelers through the power of aggressive olfactory expression (and strategically placed ovens). As a Cinnabon franchisee told the Wall Street Journal in 2014, "Aroma is who we are. It is our greatest asset."

The goal of so-called 'scent marketing' is not only to attract foot traffic to chain restaurants but to establish a psychological link between certain scents and brands themselves, which supposedly encourages continued customer loyalty. Some food retailers also hope that scent will influence customers to spend more time shopping, thereby motivating them to spend more money.