Sommelier Praises This $8 Kirkland Signature Red Wine For Its Balanced Taste
Costco sells many familiar wine brands, but the reds, whites, and rosés at Costco that offer the most value across the board are under its Kirkland Signature label. For a super affordable wine that many industry professionals point out for its quality and balance, look no further than Kirkland Signature Côtes du Rhône Villages. This easy drinking red is a blend of Rhône varietals (such as syrah, grenache, and mourvèdre), resulting in a wine that ticks many boxes for its smoothness, ample fruit, and a touch of earthiness.
What's more, this bottle pairs well with a range of foods: It's big enough to stand up to hearty dishes but it also won't overshadow milder mains. Sommelier Joe Mele gave it an 8 out of 10, which is a whole lot of praise for a bottle that hardly costs more than a specialty coffee.
For those unfamiliar, the Côtes du Rhône is a large winemaking region in southeastern France nestled around the Rhône River, and the southern part of the region is specifically known for its red blends. While you might think that an $8 wine could only ever be the bottom of the barrel (so to speak) in terms of quality, the Cotes Du Rhone Villages appellation is a regulated designation which the French government uses as a marker of quality. In the Côtes du Rhône region, the Cotes Du Rhone Villages AOC is one step above the more basic Côtes du Rhône AOC and designates wines which have a lower yield and more complexity.
Costco is a great place to get your hands on affordable, crowd-pleasing reds
For wine fans on a budget, Costco is a boon for finding treasures like this one. The store has an ample selection of Kirkland Signature wines made by world-famous winemakers. For example, pre-2024 vintages of the Kirkland Signature Côtes du Rhône Villages were made by Patrick Lesec (the 2024 vintage was made by Romain Leroy). Because of its product markup cap of 15% on Kirkland-branded goods, you can often find high-quality wines at Costco for a lower price point than you might think possible.
If you'd like to explore other French wines on your next trip to Costco, look for the bold yet nuanced Kirkland Signature Châteauneuf-du-Pape which rings in at a little over $20. If the Kirkland Côtes du Rhône Villages has you interested in trying other affordable red blends, there's a wide variety in other stores that may be slightly pricier than this $8 wonder but which still cost less than $30, like Domaine Bousquet Gaia Organic Red Blend or Mezzacorona Dinotte Red Blend. Or, stay in the Côtes du Rhône and seek out 2022 Jaboulet Parallele 45, which still feels like a bargain at $16. But for overall red blend value, stock up on your next Costco run with Kirkland Signature Cotes du Rhone Villages. It may just become your new house red.