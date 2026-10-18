Sommelier Praises This $8 Kirkland Signature Red Wine For Its Balanced Taste

Costco sells many familiar wine brands, but the reds, whites, and rosés at Costco that offer the most value across the board are under its Kirkland Signature label. For a super affordable wine that many industry professionals point out for its quality and balance, look no further than Kirkland Signature Côtes du Rhône Villages. This easy drinking red is a blend of Rhône varietals (such as syrah, grenache, and mourvèdre), resulting in a wine that ticks many boxes for its smoothness, ample fruit, and a touch of earthiness.

What's more, this bottle pairs well with a range of foods: It's big enough to stand up to hearty dishes but it also won't overshadow milder mains. Sommelier Joe Mele gave it an 8 out of 10, which is a whole lot of praise for a bottle that hardly costs more than a specialty coffee.

For those unfamiliar, the Côtes du Rhône is a large winemaking region in southeastern France nestled around the Rhône River, and the southern part of the region is specifically known for its red blends. While you might think that an $8 wine could only ever be the bottom of the barrel (so to speak) in terms of quality, the Cotes Du Rhone Villages appellation is a regulated designation which the French government uses as a marker of quality. In the Côtes du Rhône region, the Cotes Du Rhone Villages AOC is one step above the more basic Côtes du Rhône AOC and designates wines which have a lower yield and more complexity.