10 Cheap Wines Sommeliers Say You Should Be Buying
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
A truly good, cheap bottle of wine can feel a bit like a unicorn. Sure, most of us have a few go-tos we know we can trust, but finding new bottles that are affordable and genuinely tasty can be a real gamble. Prices are up, reading wine labels can be confusing, and more often than not, you get what you pay for when it comes to budget picks or sale bottles. So, does that mean that we have to resign ourselves to the fact that most cheap wine will be disappointing? Not necessarily.
I'm a firm believer that you don't have to spend a fortune to enjoy good wine, but even so, I often find myself struggling to track down true stand-outs. To make my life easier (and hopefully yours too), I decided to reach out to several sommeliers to see which bottles they personally reach for when they're not looking to splurge. They came through with numerous suggestions for bottles under $20 that they love.
What I got was a great mix of reds, whites, bubbles, and even a rosé that the experts assured me is a real crowd pleaser. These include wines that work just as well on a random weeknight as they do at a dinner party, and many of them are pretty easy to find — including a few bargain wines you can get at Costco and Trader Joe's. Whether you're celebrating, cooking, or just pouring a glass because it's Tuesday, these bottles prove that great wine doesn't have to come with a hefty price tag.
1. E. Guigal Côtes du Rhône Rouge
If you're looking for an affordable red wine that delivers far beyond its price, Megumi Calver, a certified sommelier and founder of Merobebe, highly recommends the E. Guigal Côtes du Rhône Rouge. It comes from the Guigal estate, located in the heart of France's Côtes du Rhône appellation, with a history dating back to the 1940s. A bottle will set you back about $15 to $18, depending on where you pick it up.
The Côtes du Rhône region is renowned for its fruity red wines that are easy to drink and pair well with a wide variety of foods. In fact, Côtes du Rhône was one of the types of wine Julia Child recommended for her famous coq au vin. Many reds from the region consist of a GSM blend, meaning a mix of Grenache, Syrah, and Mourvèdre grapes, and that's exactly what you get with the E. Guigal Côtes du Rhône Rouge. Calver described it as giving "rich red fruit, soft tannins, and a little peppery spice."
For Calver, one of the major draws to this wine is its very reasonable price point. She said, "It's everything you want from the region at a fraction of the cost. In fact, it's my go-to red, even when I'm not necessarily trying to stay under $15!" She also pointed out that many of the vintages have earned outstanding scores from well-respected critics like James Suckling and Wine Enthusiast. "Hands-down just incredible value," she said.
2. Rosa dell'Olmo Barolo
Who says that you have to go to specialty bottle shops to find stellar deals on decent wines? As many bargain-hunting wine lovers know, there are several grocery chains with great selections of cheap wine. Another of Megumi Calver's favorite affordable reds is the Rosa dell'Olmo Barolo, which you can pick up at Trader Joe's for less than $20. It's an Italian Barolo made from Nebbiolo grapes, which are prized in the Piedmont region.
Barolos tend to be full-bodied, complex wines with plenty of fruit-forward notes and tannins that are firm but not overpowering. With the Rosa dell'Olmo Barolo, Calver said, "You'll get raspberry and dark cherry notes with a little bit of floral and spicy characteristics. It's a great intro to Barolo, and something Pinot Noir lovers will definitely appreciate. Plus, the acidity makes this wine super food-friendly."
If you're planning on pouring the Rosa dell'Olmo Barolo with a meal, it works well with hearty dishes like steak, osso bucco, and mushroom pastas and risottos. It also pairs nicely with hard cheeses, making it a great accompaniment to a charcuterie board. You might want to decant it first though, because it can be a bit tight when you first open it. And if you don't get around to drinking the bottle right away, not to worry, because Barolos age very well. The longer you hold onto it, the richer the flavors will get as it matures.
3. Gaia Monograph Agiorgitiko
As the co-founder of The Wine Pair podcast, Joe Mele knows a thing or two about affordable wines. In each episode, he and his wife, Carmela, give honest reviews about wines from around the world that are reasonably priced at under $25 a bottle. When I asked him if there was a specific red that he would genuinely recommend right now, the first bottle he mentioned was the 2022 Gaia Monograph Agiorgitiko. It retails for about $14, although you may be able to find it for less in some places.
Founded in 1994, Gaia Wines produces wines made with grapes from the Greek wine-growing regions of Nemea, Peloponnese, and Santorini. The Monograph Agiorgitiko is made solely with Agiorgitiko grapes harvested from the slopes around Nemea. Mele said, "Agiorgitiko is a hidden gem of a red wine from Greece, and we found this wine to have flavors of cherry jam and dried currant with some incense on the nose."
If you're a fan of bright, fruity wines with soft tannins, you'll love the Gaia Monograph Agiorgitiko. It's easy to drink, works well at room temperature or slightly chilled, and pairs well with a wide range of dishes, including meats, seafood, and even sweet treats like chocolate. Plus, for the price, it's a great deal. The 2022 vintage got an eight out of 10 from Mele, which is a solid endorsement. As he said, "On our rating scale, a 7/10 is a wine we recommend as a buy."
4. Kirkland Signature Côtes du Rhône Villages
Many savvy sippers know that Costco is the secret weapon for wine lovers on a budget. You can find a wide range of labels from well-known wineries, as well as bottles of Costco's own Kirkland Signature wines, many of which have impressed even wine pros. For example, Joe Mele is a big fan of the 2023 Costco Kirkland Signature Côtes du Rhône Villages, which he said truly punches above its weight. A bottle will set you back around $7.50, depending on location.
This very reasonably priced red is made by vintner Patrick Lesec in the Southern Côtes du Rhône region of France. It features a classic GSM blend of Grenache, Syrah, and Mourvèdre, so you can expect it to be smooth, fruit-forward, and just a touch earthy. Mele said, "We thought it tasted like a cherry cordial with some plum and spice, and it felt well balanced." It earned an eight out of 10 on The Wine Pair podcast, and it also scores incredibly well on other rating sites, often earning scores above 90 (out of 100).
Another thing that many reviewers love about this wine is that it pairs well with so many foods. It's light enough that it won't completely overwhelm milder dishes like chicken, but also complex enough that it can stand up to more intensely-flavored dishes like pungent cheeses, red meat, and tomato-based sauces. And at this price, it's an easy wine to stock up on and keep in rotation for any type of meal.
5. 2022 Cantine Elvio Tintero Langhe Arneis
When it comes to affordable white wines, many people stick with Pinot Grigio or Sauvignon Blanc because they're reliable and widely available. But if you're looking to branch out, Joe Mele recommends giving the Cantine Elvio Tintero Langhe Arneis a try, particularly the 2022 vintage. At roughly $14 a bottle, it's not much of a leap from the usual budget whites, which makes it a low-risk way to try something different.
The Cantine Elvio Tintero Langhe Arneis is a dry Italian white made with Arneis grapes that are grown on the steep hillsides of Mango in the Piedmont region. Arneis means "little rascal" in the local dialect, which may refer to the fact that the grapes can be hard to grow. They don't often yield large crops and can be susceptible to disease. But many winemakers, like the family at Elvio Tintero, know that it's worth the trouble because it produces beautifully crisp wines that are aromatic and ultra-flavorful.
Mele explained, "Arneis is a medium-bodied white wine, a more substantial wine than Pinot Grigio, with flavors of crisp pear, grapefruit, and orange zest that would be amazing with tempura, spicy foods, sushi, white pizza, and seafood pasta." Mele gave it a 7.5 out of 10 on his podcast. Other reviewers also point out that it's an incredibly good value, considering you're getting a full-bodied wine with great acidity and well-balanced flavors.
6. Vins el Cep Kila Cava Brut
It's no secret that Champagne can be wildly expensive, which is why it's often reserved for special celebrations. But what if you want a bottle of bubbly for more low-key events like brunch or just something refreshing to sip on that won't break the bank? When it comes to affordable sparkling wines, Joe Mele is all about Cava, and one of his top finds is the Vins el Cep Kila Cava Brut, which retails for about $16.
Cava is a Spanish sparkling wine that's similar to Champagne in that the second fermentation takes place in the bottles (unlike Prosecco, which is fermented in vats). The Vins el Cep Kila Cava Brut comes from certified organic vineyards in the Penedés region of Spain and features a mix of Xarel-lo, Macabeu, and Parellada grapes. These grapes are hand-harvested, and the varietals are fermented separately before undergoing a second fermentation together in the bottles that lasts about 24 months.
With all the effort that goes into producing this Cava, it's not surprising that the wine gets rave reviews. Mele gave it an impressive 9.5 out of 10. He said, "We found it to be crisp and fresh with aromas of toast, almond, and apple pie, [and] flavors of citrus, apple, lime zest, and stone. This wine is a big step above Prosecco and really fun for a party or just to have on a Tuesday night!" He also pointed out that it would pair amazingly with spicy Asian dishes, fried chicken, or calamari, and teriyaki.
7. Segura Viudas Brut Reserva Cava
Wine expert Paige Comrie of Wine with Paige wholeheartedly agrees that Cava is a great call when you want something that feels celebratory without a huge price tag. She said, "Cava as a category still doesn't get the respect it deserves. Many people write it off as "cheap Champagne," but when made well, it's its own thing entirely — food-friendly, versatile, and incredibly good value. Segura Viudas is a perfect example of that." She's particularly fond of the Segura Viudas Brut Reserva Cava.
Nestled in the Penedés region of Spain just outside of Barcelona, Segura Viudas creates award-winning wines with grapes grown on vineyards that date back to the 12th century. The Brut Reserva Cava is made with Xarel-lo, Macabeu, and Parellada grapes that are pressed whole and fermented for three months before bottling, then fermented a second time for 15 months in the bottles. While fermenting, the bottles are kept in cool conditions 20 meters (65 feet) underground.
Comrie said, "The result is a wine that's crisp, toasty, and beautifully balanced, with way more depth than you'd expect at this price." On the nose you get hints of zesty citrus, sweet tropical fruits, and subtle floral notes. Those fruity flavors follow through on the palate with touches of lime and apple, along with earthy yeast. According to Comrie, it's a wine that consistently overdelivers, which is why it's one of her go-tos for everything from big toasts to casual mimosas and even sabering.
8. Bodegas Luzón Finca Luzón Monastrell-Syrah
Cava wasn't the only Spanish wine our experts brought up. In fact, when the conversation turned to budget-friendly reds, Annie Edgerton, a wine expert and educator at Flatiron Wines & Spirits, was quick to champion Bodegas Luzón's Finca Luzón Monastrell-Syrah. This robust red wine comes from Jumilla, a Spanish D.O.P (Denomination of Origin), and bottles sell for anywhere from $9 to $14, depending on the outlet.
Bodegas Luzón has numerous vineyards that span a total area of 415 hectares, and the main focus is on Monastrell grapes. The Finca Luzón Monastrell-Syrah is a blend of 70% Monastrell and 30% Syrah. Edgerton said, "Jumilla red blends are a killer option for lovers of bold, fruit-forward reds. This has loads of dark cassis, black cherry, and a figgy, herby, chocolate sheen. It's rich and sumptuous, with soft tannins, but well-balanced, making it an amazing value. A perfect Tuesday-night sip."
With plenty of body and a good balance of acidity, this wine pairs well with a variety of dishes. The bold flavors can complement roasted and grilled meats like roast beef and lamb, as well as stews like a rich and hearty beef bourguignon. The assertive tannins also pair well with foods that pack a bit of heat, like chorizo and curries. In addition, the fruitiness pairs well with strong cheeses like Parmesan and blue cheese.
9. J&H Selbach Incline Riesling
One question I asked every expert was, if they could keep just one budget-friendly white wine in their fridge at all times, what would it be? For Annie Edgerton, that would be the J&H Selbach Incline Riesling. She said, "It is a classic Mosel at an unbeatable price. This is a great bottle to tote on a picnic, but stands up to more serious consideration, too." Bottles typically cost around $13.
J&H Selbach is a small, family-run winery located in the Mosel region of Germany, which is one of the biggest producers of Riesling in the world. The Incline Riesling is made with 100% Riesling grapes, and the name alludes to the steep slopes on which the grapes are grown. According to numerous reviewers, this is a truly exceptional wine that offers all the bright, crisp notes you would expect of a wine from this region at a much higher price point.
Edgerton said, "This is such a charming wine, offering white peach, florals, lime zest, and a slate-y minerality, with zingy high acid balanced with ever-so-light sweetness." That combo makes it perfect for sipping on a warm summer day, perhaps paired with a fresh seafood dish. The off-dry wine also pairs nicely with heavier dishes like creamy pastas and fried foods, as the acidity can help counterbalance the richness.
10. La Vieille Ferme Rosé
Reds, whites, and sparkling wines tend to get most of the attention, but rosé (not to be confused with blush wine) also deserves a spot in the conversation. After all, there are plenty of budget-friendly rosés out there, and the good ones are balanced, refreshing, and surprisingly versatile at the table. For Megumi Calver, the rosé that checks all those boxes is the La Vieille Ferme Rosé. It's available at several major retailers in the States, and bottles sell for just $8 to $10.
La Vieille Ferme has been producing wines in France's Southern Rhône region since 1967, and offers a small selection of red, white, and rosé wines. The Rosé is made with Cinsault, Grenache, and Syrah grapes that are harvested between August and September when they're at their prime. The grapes are pressed, fermented for 15 days, and then fined before bottling (a process that removes residues).
Calver said, "This is my go-to picnic wine (affectionately nicknamed "the chicken wine" by my friends, thanks to its label). It's dry, refreshing, and crowd-pleasing without being too fruity or too mineral-driven. With a soft pink color, this is an easy-drinker that's a classic for summer (or anytime)." It's a great pairing for fresh foods like salads and ceviches, as well as warmer dishes like grilled chicken and tomato-based pasta dishes. The fruitiness can also provide a nice balance to spicy dishes like curries and Sichuan noodles.