10 Cheap Wines Sommeliers Say You Should Be Buying

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

A truly good, cheap bottle of wine can feel a bit like a unicorn. Sure, most of us have a few go-tos we know we can trust, but finding new bottles that are affordable and genuinely tasty can be a real gamble. Prices are up, reading wine labels can be confusing, and more often than not, you get what you pay for when it comes to budget picks or sale bottles. So, does that mean that we have to resign ourselves to the fact that most cheap wine will be disappointing? Not necessarily.

I'm a firm believer that you don't have to spend a fortune to enjoy good wine, but even so, I often find myself struggling to track down true stand-outs. To make my life easier (and hopefully yours too), I decided to reach out to several sommeliers to see which bottles they personally reach for when they're not looking to splurge. They came through with numerous suggestions for bottles under $20 that they love.

What I got was a great mix of reds, whites, bubbles, and even a rosé that the experts assured me is a real crowd pleaser. These include wines that work just as well on a random weeknight as they do at a dinner party, and many of them are pretty easy to find — including a few bargain wines you can get at Costco and Trader Joe's. Whether you're celebrating, cooking, or just pouring a glass because it's Tuesday, these bottles prove that great wine doesn't have to come with a hefty price tag.