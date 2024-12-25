Who Makes Costco's Kirkland Signature Wine?
It's no surprise that many of the products sold under Costco's private label, Kirkland, are made by some quite familiar household names. So, few were shocked when Moneywise credited California wine behemoth E&J Gallo as the producer of Kirkland Signature's California wines. What may take wine lovers aback is the number of Costco's private label wines that are made by well-regarded and well-reviewed wineries around the world — and at significantly lower prices than the bottles sold under the wineries' own labels.
Although Moneywise dug into the Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau's registry to uncover Gallo's link to Costco wines, the warehouse giant is often willing to give credit where credit is due. You can sometimes find the winemakers' name is right on the front of the bottle or, at the very least, on the back label. You'll also find those names on some of Costco's best and worst wines. For example, Guilliame Gonnet, a third-generation winemaker in the Rhone Valley, produces Kirkland's Chateauneuf-du-Pape and its Gigondas. The Kirkland Chateauneuf-du-Pape sells for less than $20 compared to $37 for the same style wine produced under Gonnet's name. The Kirkland Gigondas is under $14, compared to an average $25.65 for the vintner's own label.
In addition to the low prices, you may also be able to get some wines otherwise unavailable in the United States. Another Rhone Valley vintner, Patrick Lesec, makes Kirkland's Cotes du Rhone Villages but a similar wine produced under Lesec's own label is hard to find in the United States.
Costco wines are sourced all over the globe
You'll spot the names of respected winemakers and wineries whether you're buying red, white, or rose at Costco. Kirkland Premier Cru Chablis is made by Pierre Brissy, the winemaker for Jean-Marc Brocard. A 2023 Chablis from the same winery recently won a silver award from the Cathay Hong Kong International Wine and Spirit Competition. The Kirkland 2021 vintage sold for $18.99, compared to the winery's 2022 Premier Cru Chablis, which has an average price of $43. The Kirkland Signature Côtes de Provence Rosé Wine is produced by Olivier Sumerie, who has been producing wine in Provence since the 18th century. In fact, one of the family's chateaus is thought to be the first vineyard planted in France.
Costco doesn't just work with quality winemakers in France. Other winemakers from whom Costco have sourced wines include Alexander Van Beek, a vintner in both France and Italy, Gianni Maccari of Ridolfi in Montalcino, Sarah Cabot of Precept Wines in Willamette Valley, Oregon, and Broquel Winery in Mendoza, Argentina.
Costco may no longer be the largest wine retailer in the U.S., but it's clear you can get some great tasting wines from notable producers at prices significantly below those of the producers' own labels. Check the label on Kirkland Signature wine bottles carefully. You never know what treasures you will find.