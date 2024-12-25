Who Makes Costco's Kirkland Signature Wine?

It's no surprise that many of the products sold under Costco's private label, Kirkland, are made by some quite familiar household names. So, few were shocked when Moneywise credited California wine behemoth E&J Gallo as the producer of Kirkland Signature's California wines. What may take wine lovers aback is the number of Costco's private label wines that are made by well-regarded and well-reviewed wineries around the world — and at significantly lower prices than the bottles sold under the wineries' own labels.

Although Moneywise dug into the Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau's registry to uncover Gallo's link to Costco wines, the warehouse giant is often willing to give credit where credit is due. You can sometimes find the winemakers' name is right on the front of the bottle or, at the very least, on the back label. You'll also find those names on some of Costco's best and worst wines. For example, Guilliame Gonnet, a third-generation winemaker in the Rhone Valley, produces Kirkland's Chateauneuf-du-Pape and its Gigondas. The Kirkland Chateauneuf-du-Pape sells for less than $20 compared to $37 for the same style wine produced under Gonnet's name. The Kirkland Gigondas is under $14, compared to an average $25.65 for the vintner's own label.

In addition to the low prices, you may also be able to get some wines otherwise unavailable in the United States. Another Rhone Valley vintner, Patrick Lesec, makes Kirkland's Cotes du Rhone Villages but a similar wine produced under Lesec's own label is hard to find in the United States.