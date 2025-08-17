The Old School Canned Spread That Was Once The Star Of Dinner Parties

When it comes to stocking the pantry, there are some regular day-to-day items, and there are some things purchased on a whim to theoretically give it a try someday. There are certainly canned foods that are must-haves and some to avoid in your pantry. But what about deviled ham? You've probably seen it on store shelves, and it's one of the canned foods that were popular 50 years ago, but no one eats anymore. Well, that's not entirely true. Deviled ham may be seen as an old school canned product, but it's still widely available, so there are definitely people still enjoying it.

The history of deviled ham goes back to the William Underwood Company, founded in Boston in 1822. Underwood, a manufacturer of canned and pickled items, began making the meat spread in 1868. While originally from New England, deviled ham is often more associated with the cuisine of the Southern United States.

Just what is deviled ham, exactly? It consists of chopped ham cured with salt, brown sugar, and sodium nitrate and mixed with mustard, turmeric, and other spices. While sold as a "spread," deviled ham has a number of uses. Even if it's just on a whim, deviled ham might just be worth trying. Sure, it has largely gone out of style on our dinner party menus, but that doesn't mean there isn't room for it at your next gathering.