Now, the pineapple mayonnaise sandwich may seem like a foolproof dish. It certainly is simple. However, there are a few key pointers to keep in mind when putting it together. For one: No fancy bread allowed. White bread, and only white bread, is allowed for this sandwich. White bread provides a sense of lightness and a slight sweetness that keeps in line with the sweetness of the pineapple. The soft, airy texture of the bread is also important, as crusty bread would overpower the dish and clash with the creamy, soft filling. The filling consists of mayonnaise and one pineapple ring. You can lightly salt your pineapple and add fresh cracked black pepper for taste, but it's best to keep seasoning minimal.

If this all seems a bit too simple, feel free to add additional toppings. A slice of cheese is often added on top for a bite of flavor. Cheddar or American both work well for the sandwich. And if you're in need of a little meat, feel free to add a slice of ham to this mix. This will take the Southern staple to a Hawaiian classic.

Now, in terms of the mayonnaise. You can really choose whichever one fits your preferred flavor profile. If you want to go classically Southern, Duke's work wonders. If you want something a little on the sweet side, go for Miracle Whip. Or, you can always smother your bread in Kewpie mayo. Its yolk-only recipe can lend a good amount of eggy richness to the dish.