The Unlikely Southern Sandwich Pairing That's All About Pineapple
Topping a burger with a grilled pineapple can add a tangy twist to a classic dish, and a ham and cheese sandwich can easily be topped with a ring of the citrus fruit. But there is one sandwich that really brings pineapples to the forefront: the pineapple and mayonnaise sandwich. Now, Southerners are known to love mayonnaise. At any particular moment you can catch a Southerner scooping up bites of pimento cheese, enjoying a bite of a mayo and tomato sandwich, or baking a moist chocolate cake with the condiment. But the pineapple and mayonnaise sandwich is perhaps the most iconic, if not controversial, example of the Southern focus on mayonnaise-based foods.
The sandwich is simple, consisting only of two slices of sandwich bread (think Wonder Bread), a healthy slather of mayonnaise (on both slices of bread to prevent pineapple juice from soaking through), and a ring of canned pineapple. Fresh works fine, but canned is preferred for a more authentic feel. You can also use crushed pineapple or pineapple chunks, but rings produce the most consistent texture. The flavor of the pineapple is the highlight dish, amplified by the tang of the mayonnaise, but never overshadowed by it. Think of it like a classic tea sandwich but with twang. The sandwich was invented in 1898 in Alabama, but didn't fully take off until the 20th century, when canned fruit became more popular. It has since become a Southern staple, often enjoyed as a snack or quick and simple lunch.
A quirky classic
Now, the pineapple mayonnaise sandwich may seem like a foolproof dish. It certainly is simple. However, there are a few key pointers to keep in mind when putting it together. For one: No fancy bread allowed. White bread, and only white bread, is allowed for this sandwich. White bread provides a sense of lightness and a slight sweetness that keeps in line with the sweetness of the pineapple. The soft, airy texture of the bread is also important, as crusty bread would overpower the dish and clash with the creamy, soft filling. The filling consists of mayonnaise and one pineapple ring. You can lightly salt your pineapple and add fresh cracked black pepper for taste, but it's best to keep seasoning minimal.
If this all seems a bit too simple, feel free to add additional toppings. A slice of cheese is often added on top for a bite of flavor. Cheddar or American both work well for the sandwich. And if you're in need of a little meat, feel free to add a slice of ham to this mix. This will take the Southern staple to a Hawaiian classic.
Now, in terms of the mayonnaise. You can really choose whichever one fits your preferred flavor profile. If you want to go classically Southern, Duke's work wonders. If you want something a little on the sweet side, go for Miracle Whip. Or, you can always smother your bread in Kewpie mayo. Its yolk-only recipe can lend a good amount of eggy richness to the dish.