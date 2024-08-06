What Exactly Are Funeral Potatoes And What's With The Morbid Name?

If you were to take a bite of funeral potatoes without knowing their name, grief and death would be the farthest thing from your mind. Made with some form of potatoes — hashbrowns, tater tots, and cubed potatoes are most common — cheese, creamy sauce, and a crunchy element like breadcrumbs or cornflakes, funeral potatoes are comfort food at its finest. They taste how a warm hug feels, so it does make sense that this dish is associated with a group of people in need of some comfort: mourners.

Funeral potatoes unsurprisingly got their name from being served at memorial gatherings. It's common for a potluck-style luncheon to follow a funeral, and this cheesy potato dish is perfect for feeding a large crowd. It's easy to make a large serving of funeral potatoes inexpensively, as the ingredient list is short and simple. Potatoes are also more filling than other high-carb foods, leaving guests' satisfied after fewer servings. Plus, funeral potatoes are a crowd-pleaser. Who doesn't love potatoes and cheese?