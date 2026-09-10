The Best Value Costco Kitchen Appliances In 2026

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Costco has a near-endless selection of household appliances. Whether you're shopping at your local warehouse or trying to decide online which appliance will save you the most money, narrowing down the options can feel daunting. That's why we looked at some of the best-value appliances available at Costco.

To compile this list, we looked for a range of appliances across different categories and compared each to prices set by other retailers. For some of these appliances, we used Costco's online price-savings comparison as a jumping-off point; for others, we compared them purely to other online retailers. We focused on the best-value appliances, but we also highlighted especially positive (or negative) customer reviews that we found, so you know what you're getting into.

Keep in mind that Costco prices are subject to change, and so is an appliance's availability. But with a little luck, you'll be able to shop for these appliances at your local Costco, or at least have them delivered.