The Best Value Costco Kitchen Appliances In 2026
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Costco has a near-endless selection of household appliances. Whether you're shopping at your local warehouse or trying to decide online which appliance will save you the most money, narrowing down the options can feel daunting. That's why we looked at some of the best-value appliances available at Costco.
To compile this list, we looked for a range of appliances across different categories and compared each to prices set by other retailers. For some of these appliances, we used Costco's online price-savings comparison as a jumping-off point; for others, we compared them purely to other online retailers. We focused on the best-value appliances, but we also highlighted especially positive (or negative) customer reviews that we found, so you know what you're getting into.
Keep in mind that Costco prices are subject to change, and so is an appliance's availability. But with a little luck, you'll be able to shop for these appliances at your local Costco, or at least have them delivered.
1. LG 31.7 cu. ft. Smart Standard-Depth MAX French Door Refrigerator
LG is one of the popular refrigerator brands you can buy at Costco, and we also found it to have one of the best-value options on Costco's website. The LG French Door Refrigerator comes with an internal water dispenser and ice maker, a two-door refrigerator, and a pull-out freezer drawer. Inside, a variety of shelves and organized drawers store food. If you want to connect your fridge to Wi-Fi, the ThinQ app adds extra features, including troubleshooting diagnostics. If you'd prefer to keep your fridge from becoming smart, it works just fine without Wi-Fi, too.
"Excellent, modern-designed refrigerator/freezer with lots of capacity," said one reviewer on Costco's website. "There are plenty of shelves and drawers as well as pockets on both sides of the doors. ... The water and ice dispensers are on the inside, so you will not have the problem of leaks on the outside of the doors."
Costco's website says this fridge already includes $1,100 in savings, compared to the manufacturer's suggested retail price. An identical model is available on LG's website for $3,599; Lowe's, meanwhile, offers it for $3,299. That means Costco's price already shaves close to 50% off compared to other retailers.
Purchase the LG 31.7 cu. ft. Smart Standard-Depth MAX French Door Refrigerator on Costco's website for $1,899.99.
2. Samsung 23 cu. ft. Counter Depth 4-Door French Door Refrigerator with Beverage Center in Stainless Steel
This Samsung fridge has four separate doors: two for the top refrigerator and two for the bottom freezer. One fridge door has an internal beverage dispenser and an automatic water-pitcher refiller. The fridge also makes two different types of ice. It comes with several storage and crisper drawers, door shelves, and tempered glass fixed shelves.
Reviews on Costco's website are mixed, with some customers saying they love their fridge and others complaining that it breaks down quickly. Regardless, there's no denying that this fridge offers one of Costco's best-value appliances. It's just $1,799.99 on Costco's website, compared to Samsung's suggested retail price of $3,699, saving buyers almost $2,000. Best Buy, on the other hand, sells it for $3,329.99 — even the brand's sale prices aren't comparable to Costco's website.
Purchase the Samsung 23 cu. ft. Counter Depth 4-Door French Door Refrigerator with Beverage Center in Stainless Steel on Costco's website.
3. LG 1.8 cu. ft. Wi-Fi Enabled Over-the-Range Microwave Oven with EasyClean
When it comes to saving money on microwaves at Costco, this LG option might be one of the best-value deals we've seen online. This higher-end microwave features humidity-sensing technology that lets you cook and reheat food without auto-cook settings, and it can pair with other smart appliances. It has a 1.8 cubic feet capacity and is a 1600-watt microwave (most household microwaves top out at around 1700 watts). The EasyClean exterior prevents buildup, making it easier to maintain.
This over-the-range microwave retails for $399.99 on Costco's website. While it's certainly not cheap, it's still well within what you should be paying for a new microwave. Importantly, it also beats out others' prices. At Home Depot, this microwave runs $499, the same price LG offers it for. Saving $100 on a brand new microwave with lots of fancy features ain't bad.
Purchase the LG 1.8 cu. ft. Wi-Fi Enabled Over-the-Range Microwave Oven with EasyClean from Costco's website for $399.99.
4. LG FlushFit Top Control Dishwasher with ThinQ Auto Leak Detection, 46 dBA
Costco says that this $749.99 dishwasher includes $400 in savings. The LG appliance is Energy Star certified and comes with three racks — two for cookware and a slim top rack for extra cooking utensils and shallow dishes. The appliance has five wash cycles and a few special features, such as Wi-Fi connectivity, leak detection, and automatic door opening at the end of a cycle.
Costco's website has only three reviews for this LG dishwasher, and they're not positive. Customers say it's too noisy, and they're also putting the leak detection feature to good use because one had leakage issues. Reviews on other sites, such as Home Depot, are more favorable and report fewer noise issues.
At Costco, you can snag this dishwasher for around $750. At both Home Depot and Lowe's, the Flushfit Top Control Dishwasher is $1,049. That's almost exactly $300 in savings by buying through Costco, and it's one of the best-value dishwashers currently offered on Costco's online store.
Purchase the LG FlushFit Top Control Dishwasher with ThinQ Auto Leak Detection, 46 dBA, on Costco's website.
5. Whirlpool 24.5 cu. ft. French Door Refrigerator in Fingerprint Resistant Stainless Steel
This 25-cubic-foot French door fridge offers three different main storage compartments. It includes a double-door fridge, a separate refrigerated middle drawer, and a bottom freezer drawer. Inside the main fridge, the interior shelves are adjustable, while the freezer drawer uses sliding layered drawers for organization. The left fridge door has a filtered water and ice dispenser.
Costco's retail price includes $700 in savings, but you might net even more. At Best Buy, this fridge has a comparable value of $2,699.99. Even Whirlpool's own closeout deal offers the fridge for $2,399.99. But Costco retails it for $1,999.99.
Purchase the Whirlpool 24.5 cu. ft. French Door Refrigerator in Fingerprint-Resistant Stainless Steel at Costco for $1,999.99.
6. KitchenAid 6 Quart Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer
KitchenAid is one of the most well-known stand mixer brands on the market — after all, it invented it. (It's also the only Ina Garten-approved stand mixer, if you were curious.) But did you know that Costco has one of the more affordable models? The KitchenAid 6 Quart Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer is made especially for Costco, but it's hardly different than KitchenAid's other models. The bowl is the main difference, as Costco's is about a quart larger than KitchenAid's most common stand mixer bowl size.
The KitchenAid 6 Quart Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer comes in four colors: silver, red, black, and light green. This model fits a variety of KitchenAid stand mixer attachments. It also includes a double-edge flex beater, flat beater, dough hook, wire whip, and stainless steel bowl. Customers have said online that the Costco KitchenAid Stand Mixer works just as well as other KitchenAid models, with some keeping theirs going for upwards of a decade.
The Costco KitchenAid Stand Mixer retails for $399.99. Best Buy offers a nearly identical model for $499.99. Stand mixers on KitchenAid's website tend to go for upwards of $500.
Purchase the KitchenAid 6 Quart Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer on Costco's website for $399.99.
7. CUCKOO 6-Cup Micom Rice Cooker
The best-value rice cooker on Costco's website is the CUCKOO 6-cup rice cooker. It offers several cooking functions for more than just rice, like steel-cut oats and quinoa. The CUCKOO rice cooker comes with an inner pot, a steam tray, a rice paddle, and a measuring cup. It weighs about seven pounds, and Costco offers the model in an all-white finish.
At Costco, the CUCKOO rice cooker costs $99.99. That's a solid deal for a high-end rice cooker, since other quality ones can cost well over $400. And compared with other retailers, Costco's price is the best option; Walmart's listing for the same item, for example, costs $139.99.
You can buy the CUCKOO 6-Cup Micom Rice Cooker on Costco's website for $99.99.
8. Cuisinart Extra-Large 26L 10-in-1 Digital Air Fryer Oven
Costco's Cuisinart Digital Air Fryer Oven is the retailer's second-best value air fryer. For those looking for a less expensive air fryer oven, this model retails for $199.99, down from $299.99. It includes 10 cooking and frying options (four presets and six cooking functions) and comes with a baking pan, oven rack, air fryer basket, and removable crumb tray. Its extra-large size fits up to a 13-pound turkey.
Customers have left several positive reviews for Cuisinart's massive air fryer on Costco's website. "After using it, [we] realized this is [the] size we kept wishing we had during the holidays so we could make larger meals at one time," said one reviewer. "We now can make whole hams, prime ribs, and small turkeys and whole chickens. We will never be able to go back to a small size again." If you have the counter space, this air fryer might be worth a look.
At Costco, this Cuisinart air fryer costs $199.99. Other retailers, such as Williams-Sonoma, offer this model for $249.95. This saves almost exactly $50 by shopping at Costco.
Purchase the Cuisinart Extra-Large 26L 10-in-1 Digital Air Fryer Oven on Costco's website for $199.99.
9. Maytag 20 cu. ft. Frost Free Upright Freezer with FastFreeze Option
This large upright deep freezer has a 20-cubic-foot capacity. The interior features LED lighting, while the exterior has a reversible door that can swap sides to open from the left or right. The fridge includes Maytag's "fast freeze" option, which lets you set the fridge to its lowest temperature for 24 hours, helping food reach cold temperatures faster and stay fresh longer.
The freezer generally receives positive reviews on Costco's website, with many reviewers complimenting its durability and quiet performance. Some reviewers, however, agree that the fridge could come with more interior shelves. A few have had issues with the fridge breaking down shortly after receiving it from Costco — which is why it's a good idea to familiarize yourself with Costco's kitchen appliance warranty and return policy before you purchase an appliance from the warehouse.
Costco offers the Maytag Frost Free Upright Freezer for $799.99. Competing retailers typically offer it for over $1,000. For example, Best Buy lists this model at $1,209.99. But even on sale, it doesn't come to quite the same discount as Costco's model.
Purchase the Maytag 20 cu. ft. Frost Free Upright Freezer with FastFreeze Option on Costco's website for $799.99.
Methodology
Costco's website has thousands of appliances for sale. To create this list, I first used Costco's appliance categories to include a range of appliances — such as fridges, freezers, countertop appliances, and air fryers. I then used that range to compare each appliance with other options in its category, ensuring a diverse selection of high-value appliances.
Next, I reviewed each category to find the appliance with the best value. For large appliances, this meant using Costco's savings tracker, which highlights savings on the company's website compared to the manufacturer's original price. I compiled the appliances on Costco's website with the highest savings percentage, then compared them with other retailers on Google to see whether they sold them for less elsewhere. Many small appliances lack a savings tracker on Costco's website, so I researched them individually instead.
I compared each Costco listing to other retailers' original price, rather than their sale price. To be included in the comparison, other platforms needed to offer the same or a near-identical appliance model. I compared only Costco's delivery price to other retailers' delivery prices, since both Costco and other retailers sometimes offer different in-person prices. Note that Costco prices are only guaranteed for a set number of weeks and are subject to change, as are other retailers' prices; these comparisons were accurate at the time of writing.