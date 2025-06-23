Here's How Much You Should Really Be Paying For A New Microwave
If it hasn't happened to you before, it's sure to happen at some point: your microwave breaking, leaving you to buy a new one. Although it's not the most necessary appliance, it does provide a great convenience, heating up leftovers and cooking quick microwave meals. Nevertheless, microwaves vary in price, and with so many available, knowing the proper cost of a modern day microwave can save you from overspending.
The price range for a microwave can fall between $50 to $2,000 — quite the range. With that in mind, this allows for many options regardless of your spending budget. First, let's look at the cost of a baseline model — something that can perform the only tasks Julia Child uses her microwave for. Countertop models will likely range between $50 and $500 dollars. On the lower end of the scale, you can expect a $50 microwave to be smaller and limited to simple heating and defrosting capabilities with only 600 to 800 watts of power — perfect for keeping fast food warm.
As you move from budget-friendly models into mid-range ($150 to $300), some handy features are added on. The higher budget models commonly feature sensor cooking, preset buttons for cooking and defrosting certain foods, and standard power of at least 1,000 watts. Additionally, over-the-range microwaves are introduced at this price range. At the high end ($301 to $500) is when premium features like smart connectivity and sleek designs begin to show. Anything above this is often due to complex installation.
Cost by the type of microwave
Overall, there are five types of microwaves: counter top, over-the-range, drawer, built-in, and combo oven. The aforementioned countertop model will be the least expensive, since there's no installation requirements. However, the other four are a bit more complex. In addition to installation, these microwaves offer more premium features, possibly making them a more worthwhile option — alternatively, you could look into some microwave hacks you didn't know you needed.
Some homes and apartments already come with the over-the-range microwave as a selling point when moving. After all, it does look nice and saves on counter space. Additionally, ventilation is added but requires to be above the stove. Costs for this microwave range between $160 and $500 dollars. More importantly, since this type can collect grease, a professional is required to install the appliance. Sadly, this can be more expensive than the appliance itself, with average installation costs potentially going up to $1,200, according to Angi.
With the other options — built-in, drawer, and combo oven — the higher costs of these microwaves, $400 to $2,500+, is higher due to required professional installation rather than premium features — although those features still increase the cost. In general, the features that up the price stem from special features and functions, wattage or power, size (average microwave capacity is 1 to 2 cubic feet), and warranties. Comparing the total costs of microwaves to installation, the most expensive microwave — combo oven — averages between $2,500 and $3,500, whereas installation can cost more than $5,000.