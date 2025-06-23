Here's How Much You Should Really Be Paying For A New Microwave

If it hasn't happened to you before, it's sure to happen at some point: your microwave breaking, leaving you to buy a new one. Although it's not the most necessary appliance, it does provide a great convenience, heating up leftovers and cooking quick microwave meals. Nevertheless, microwaves vary in price, and with so many available, knowing the proper cost of a modern day microwave can save you from overspending.

The price range for a microwave can fall between $50 to $2,000 — quite the range. With that in mind, this allows for many options regardless of your spending budget. First, let's look at the cost of a baseline model — something that can perform the only tasks Julia Child uses her microwave for. Countertop models will likely range between $50 and $500 dollars. On the lower end of the scale, you can expect a $50 microwave to be smaller and limited to simple heating and defrosting capabilities with only 600 to 800 watts of power — perfect for keeping fast food warm.

As you move from budget-friendly models into mid-range ($150 to $300), some handy features are added on. The higher budget models commonly feature sensor cooking, preset buttons for cooking and defrosting certain foods, and standard power of at least 1,000 watts. Additionally, over-the-range microwaves are introduced at this price range. At the high end ($301 to $500) is when premium features like smart connectivity and sleek designs begin to show. Anything above this is often due to complex installation.