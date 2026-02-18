Make Your Oatmeal This Way For A Deliciously Fast Weekday Breakfast

There isn't a breakfast food more reliable than oatmeal. It's already cheap, filling, and fast to make — but making your oatmeal in a rice cooker takes it to new levels of convenience. If mornings are a busy time in your household, this one's a game changer. No more standing over a pot stirring and waiting for your oatmeal to thicken — you can just throw all the ingredients inside your rice cooker, press a button, and get back to anything else you need to do to start the day. Not a lot of people know that there are foods you can make in a rice cooker that aren't rice, but oats is just one of them. You can also cook grains like quinoa and farro.

All you have to do to make this yourself is throw one cup of oats, one cup of milk, one cup of water, and any sweeteners you want to add into a rice cooker. Turn it on, and leave it for 10-15 minutes until the right consistency has been reached. From there, there are loads of ways to customize your oatmeal.

Sweet additions are the default for a good breakfast oatmeal bowl. You can add maple syrup or honey as it cooks, or drizzle them on top once it's done, alongside fresh fruit and nut butters. It's also easier than you think to transform oatmeal from sweet to savory by seasoning it with salt in the rice cooker and then topping it with avocado slices, fried eggs, and cheese.