The Smart Costco Shopping Tip To Save Money On Kitchen Appliances
If you're feeling like it's time for a complete kitchen remodel, Costco might have a deal for you. The warehouse retailer carries multiple major appliances. Think: refrigerators, ranges, microwaves, dishwashers, and washers and dryers. And when buying several at once, you may qualify for exclusive promotional savings, including savings on the delivery fees for multiple appliances.
Costco sells appliance bundles, which package together various combinations of devices, all the same brand and color, for one reduced payment. You can find electric, gas, induction, or dual fuel types, though color choices may be limited to stainless steel and black stainless, white, or black (or just one or two of those). But you'll have an amazing-looking new kitchen when it's all done.
For example, one GE electric kitchen bundle includes a fridge, range, microwave, and dishwasher. On top of the Costco member discount and any sale prices for the appliances (which Costco advertises is $1,450 savings), the bundle also qualifies for up to $400 in Costco Direct savings, a system in which customers are given additional savings when they purchase multiple items with a "Direct" label (usually large items like furniture or kitchen appliances) together. Under the tiered system, customers get $100 savings for buying two items, $200 if you buy three items, and so on up to $400. The preconfigured GE kitchen bundle above would qualify for $300 direct savings. But if a shopper purchased another Direct item (whether part of the kitchen bundle or an entirely separate product), they would receive the full $400 in direct savings. Just make sure to check the item page for details, as not all kitchen bundles can be coupled with additional Direct purchases.
What shoppers should know before heading to Costco for an appliance package
Costco hacks like this can save you loads of money, but it's important to review the details before placing your order. The fine print states that these deals are for online purchases only. You can't get these savings in-store, though you can look at the appliances there if they have that model in stock. But they may not have every model in the bundle at your Costco, so if you're not comfortable ordering online, this may not be the best choice for you. It also lays out that if you're having these items shipped to Alaska, Hawaii, or Puerto Rico, you will likely have additional shipping fees.
Most bundles include haul-away service (the delivery people take the appliances you're replacing away), delivery, basic installation, a two-year warranty, and up to 4% back in Costco rewards. They're included in the bundle price you see on the website. You can use the Costco rewards calculator to see exactly how much of the Costco rewards you'll get back before you even make your purchase. Just select your Costco membership type, whether you're buying with your Costco credit card, and the purchase amount.
There are dozens of different bundle deals you can choose from, but there are also some important factors to check before placing your order. For example, make sure you measure your spaces to ensure the items you're buying will fit where you want them. Also, double-check services like haul-away, delivery, and hookup are available in your area before placing the order.