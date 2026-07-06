5 Popular Refrigerator Brands You Can Buy At Costco

Purchasing a refrigerator is a big investment, so it doesn't hurt to shop somewhere with a good return policy, solid kitchen appliance deals, and the ability to have the fridge repaired if needed. Costco accepts kitchen appliance returns within 90 days of purchase, giving you a long enough window to try out a refrigerator and get used to it while still having the opportunity to return it if needed.

Even better news is that Costco carries many popular refrigerator brands, so you can price-compare the bulk retailer's inventory with other appliance stores to make sure you're getting a good deal. There is also plenty of variety in Costco's fridge selection, from basic white freezer-on-top models to swanky French-door refrigerators with glass fronts. With more than 100 fridges listed on Costco's website, it might be hard to find a place to start, but here are some of the most common name brands you'll find in the big box store's refrigerator section. And if you shop at the right time, you could get them at a discount.