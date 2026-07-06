5 Popular Refrigerator Brands You Can Buy At Costco
Purchasing a refrigerator is a big investment, so it doesn't hurt to shop somewhere with a good return policy, solid kitchen appliance deals, and the ability to have the fridge repaired if needed. Costco accepts kitchen appliance returns within 90 days of purchase, giving you a long enough window to try out a refrigerator and get used to it while still having the opportunity to return it if needed.
Even better news is that Costco carries many popular refrigerator brands, so you can price-compare the bulk retailer's inventory with other appliance stores to make sure you're getting a good deal. There is also plenty of variety in Costco's fridge selection, from basic white freezer-on-top models to swanky French-door refrigerators with glass fronts. With more than 100 fridges listed on Costco's website, it might be hard to find a place to start, but here are some of the most common name brands you'll find in the big box store's refrigerator section. And if you shop at the right time, you could get them at a discount.
LG
LG is a well-known South Korean appliance brand that makes everything from televisions to refrigerators. It manufactures one of the most popular refrigerators on Costco's website — the LG WiFi Enabled InstaView Door-in-Door Refrigerator with Craft Ice, a four-door French-door model. This fridge has more than 1,800 customer reviews and 4.4 out of five stars; its best features are the see-through glass door that allows you to view everything inside without opening it up, and the WiFi connection that allows you to connect it to an app and adjust things like temperature as desired.
If you want an LG fridge with fewer bells and whistles, you can get a more standard French-door-style model with touch controls and an ice and water dispenser that still has a sleek facade without the complexity. Other refrigerators available through Costco include standard freezer-top models and smaller refrigerators suitable for apartments. There are nearly two dozen LG refrigerator styles available on Costco's website.
Samsung
With close to 40 refrigerators available on Costco's website, Samsung may just have the most representation of any brand in Costco's fridge department. With that said, there is plenty of variety in terms of style and features. Samsung offers a massive 32-cubic-foot French-door fridge, the Bespoke AI Mega Capacity Refrigerator, which has an interior water dispenser to keep the fridge's exterior as sleek as possible — ideal if you need plenty of food storage or love to entertain.
Samsung has tons of options, from side-by-side refrigerators to freezer-top styles. One of the most popular models that Samsung offers through Costco is its four-door French Door refrigerator with a beverage center, which has 4.6 out of five stars and nearly 2,000 reviews. This fridge has a dual ice maker with multiple ice types, plus a built-in pitcher that refills automatically and can be removed for easy pouring. You also have an option to infuse the pitcher with a flavor, so if you love flavored ice water or prefer pebble ice to standard ice cubes, this might be a good fit.
GE
GE offers quite a few refrigerators on Costco's website, between its standard GE appliance brand and GE Profile. The main differences between standard GEs and GE Profiles are features and design, with GE Profile being a higher-end product line. Costco offers a GE Profile four-door French-door Refrigerator with built-in Wi-Fi that connects to the brand's SmartHQ app, plus fingerprint-resistant stainless steel and an interior LED light wall for excellent lighting. The refrigerator only has about 80 reviews, but shoppers rate it 4.6 out of five stars.
One of the most popular GE models at Costco is the standard GE French-door refrigerator. It doesn't have the same features as the GE Profile, but it does have an interior water dispenser and a similar appearance to the higher-end Profile version. This fridge has 4.1 out of five stars based on more than 1,700 reviews, and comes in white, black, or stainless steel finishes.
Frigidaire
Frigidaire offers a pretty wide variety of styles and features at Costco. One of its highest-rated fridges on Costco's website is its 21.5-cubic-foot Counter Depth four-door refrigerator, with narrow doors on the left and wider doors on the right. The freezer has two separate compartments with custom temperature control, allowing you to keep both as a freezer or turn the smaller side into a refrigerator for extra storage space. It's not as popular as some other choices on this list, with 4.3 out of five stars based on 43 reviews.
Frigidaire also offers a single-door refrigerator with no freezer option, which is a great second-fridge purchase if you're looking for extra storage outside the kitchen, such as in the basement or the garage. Importantly, Frigidaire offers two brands: standard Frigidaire and Frigidaire Gallery. The Frigidaire Gallery collection is the company's higher-end line of appliances with more features and a sleeker look. One of the most popular models is the Frigidaire Gallery four-door French-door refrigerator, featuring custom temperature control and two separate freezer spaces. It has a respectable 4.3 out of five stars with 225 reviews.
Whirlpool
Costco's website offers plenty of Whirlpool refrigerators for purchase, making it another popular appliance brand with a pretty wide selection. In general, Whirlpool's ratings aren't as high as some other brands on Costco's website. Whirlpool does have a smaller, 19.2-cubic-foot Counter Depth four-door refrigerator that's popular and well-rated, with 4.4 out of five stars and more than 1,700 reviews. Otherwise, most of its refrigerators fall in the lower four-star or high three-star range, suggesting it doesn't quite compete with certain other popular brands.
If you're looking for a basic refrigerator without any fancy bells and whistles and just want the appliance to keep food cold, then Whirlpool's 20-cubic-foot basic top-freezer model is a good choice. It comes in either white or stainless steel, and it has 4.3 out of five stars based on more than 5,300 reviews on Costco's website, making it one of the more popular refrigerators available at Costco.