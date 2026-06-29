Costco's Kitchen Appliance Warranty And Return Policy, Explained
Even after grueling research, sometimes, a kitchen appliance you need isn't what you thought it was going to be. Luckily, Costco has an in-depth warranty and return policy to give you complete peace of mind as you shop for a big purchase. The retailer calls it a "risk-free 100% satisfaction guarantee" on its website.
Returns and refunds for electronics (the category major appliances fall into) have a generous safety net; just return the item within 90 days of the date of purchase. In this case, "major appliances" includes refrigerators over 10 cubic feet, dishwashers, freezers, ranges, cooktops, and over-the-range microwaves. These items come with an extended warranty of two years provided by Costco, but it's also a good idea to check with the manufacturer for more details, as specific terms may vary depending on the brand. Alternatively, you can contact Costco Technical Warranty Service at (866) 861-0450 if you have any questions or need further support, but keep in mind that this number is only for Costco members in the U.S. There's a "Contact Us" button on its website if you need online chat support, too.
You can purchase the Allstate Protection Plan if you want a five-year service contract, compared to the automatic two-year warranty you get when you buy an appliance from Costco. This covers usual mechanical and technical issues due to normal use, though you might need to contact the chain for the full coverage information. It also comes with convenient perks, including technical support via call and a replacement service, which guarantees a new appliance instead of a refurbished one. For kitchen appliances, the Allstate Protection Plan ranges from $90 to $160, costing $90 for major appliances with an original price below $1,000, $120 for those between $1,000 and $2,000, and $160 for items above $2,000.
How Costco's returns work
If you're finding Costco's return process a bit tricky, here's something both seasoned consumers and first-time Costco shoppers should know to deal with an unsatisfactory major appliance with ease. To return any qualifying major appliance, you only need to bring the kitchen appliance to a Costco warehouse near you. Unlike the return policy at Aldi, which requires you to have both the receipt and original packaging, Costco says it's not mandatory. So, if you've thrown them away, the policy comes in clutch.
Meanwhile, Costco offers two ways to return your appliance if you purchase it online. The fastest option is to take it back to a physical Costco store, or you can ship it back to Costco directly. Just log into your account, go to the Orders and Returns tab, click "Return or Replace Items," and follow the directions. After completing the instructions provided, check your email within the hour, and you should get a return label in your inbox along with information on the next steps. The return should be smooth sailing after that. As such, with the convenient return policy and warranty coverage in place, it shouldn't be daunting to buy your kitchen appliances from Costco. With the chain's risk-free policy, you're guaranteed a safe purchase — and your returned kitchen appliances could score future shoppers a big discount.