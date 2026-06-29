Costco's Kitchen Appliance Warranty And Return Policy, Explained

Even after grueling research, sometimes, a kitchen appliance you need isn't what you thought it was going to be. Luckily, Costco has an in-depth warranty and return policy to give you complete peace of mind as you shop for a big purchase. The retailer calls it a "risk-free 100% satisfaction guarantee" on its website.

Returns and refunds for electronics (the category major appliances fall into) have a generous safety net; just return the item within 90 days of the date of purchase. In this case, "major appliances" includes refrigerators over 10 cubic feet, dishwashers, freezers, ranges, cooktops, and over-the-range microwaves. These items come with an extended warranty of two years provided by Costco, but it's also a good idea to check with the manufacturer for more details, as specific terms may vary depending on the brand. Alternatively, you can contact Costco Technical Warranty Service at (866) 861-0450 if you have any questions or need further support, but keep in mind that this number is only for Costco members in the U.S. There's a "Contact Us" button on its website if you need online chat support, too.

You can purchase the Allstate Protection Plan if you want a five-year service contract, compared to the automatic two-year warranty you get when you buy an appliance from Costco. This covers usual mechanical and technical issues due to normal use, though you might need to contact the chain for the full coverage information. It also comes with convenient perks, including technical support via call and a replacement service, which guarantees a new appliance instead of a refurbished one. For kitchen appliances, the Allstate Protection Plan ranges from $90 to $160, costing $90 for major appliances with an original price below $1,000, $120 for those between $1,000 and $2,000, and $160 for items above $2,000.