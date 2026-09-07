17 Desserts That Are Even Better With A Pumpkin Spice Twist

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Fall is my favorite season for several reasons. Not only do I live somewhere I can watch the leaves change colors every year, but as an avid home baker, I get near-constant inspiration from the changing seasons and autumn flavors. So it should be no surprise that pumpkin — and pumpkin spice — occupy a big part of my heart and recipe repertoire this time of year.

And I'm not just talking pumpkin bread and pumpkin pie. There are so many other desserts and sweets that are deserving of a pumpkin twist, not just for novelty's sake, but because the ingredient and spice mix it inspired elevates them in a way not many other ingredients can. That said, even if you aren't the kind of person who rushes out to Starbucks the second it drops its iconic pumpkin spice latte, you can still get behind the warming, cinnamon-rich, and cozy flavors of a pumpkin spice dessert.

To give you some seasonal inspiration, I curated a list of my absolute, albeit unconventional, desserts worthy of a pumpkin spice upgrade. Some I would recommend adding just pumpkin pie spice — a blend often containing cinnamon, nutmeg, clove, ginger, allspice, and black pepper — while others would also benefit from pumpkin puree.