17 Desserts That Are Even Better With A Pumpkin Spice Twist
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Fall is my favorite season for several reasons. Not only do I live somewhere I can watch the leaves change colors every year, but as an avid home baker, I get near-constant inspiration from the changing seasons and autumn flavors. So it should be no surprise that pumpkin — and pumpkin spice — occupy a big part of my heart and recipe repertoire this time of year.
And I'm not just talking pumpkin bread and pumpkin pie. There are so many other desserts and sweets that are deserving of a pumpkin twist, not just for novelty's sake, but because the ingredient and spice mix it inspired elevates them in a way not many other ingredients can. That said, even if you aren't the kind of person who rushes out to Starbucks the second it drops its iconic pumpkin spice latte, you can still get behind the warming, cinnamon-rich, and cozy flavors of a pumpkin spice dessert.
To give you some seasonal inspiration, I curated a list of my absolute, albeit unconventional, desserts worthy of a pumpkin spice upgrade. Some I would recommend adding just pumpkin pie spice — a blend often containing cinnamon, nutmeg, clove, ginger, allspice, and black pepper — while others would also benefit from pumpkin puree.
1. Tiramisu
When I was thinking long and hard about the dishes I wanted to include on this list, pumpkin tiramisu came to mind first. Classic tiramisu marries espresso-soaked ladyfingers, creamy mascarpone, and cocoa powder — all of which can be accented with a subtle yet noticeable hint of pumpkin pie spice. Add a dash of the blend to your espresso or coffee soak, or whip it into the mascarpone cheese. This lets you keep all the classic flavors of tiramisu, with a cozy, spicy undercurrent.
Alternatively, you could go full-out and reframe the whole dish around pumpkin — potentially replacing the pumpkin pie that normally sits on your Thanksgiving table. Whip canned pumpkin with your mascarpone cheese, supplementing with spice as needed. The pumpkin, made extra creamy by the cheese, adds sweetness to your dessert and meshes perfectly with both the espresso and the vanilla-forward ladyfingers.
2. Ice cream and sundaes
Anyone who has ever said that summer is the best time to eat ice cream obviously doesn't appreciate fall flavors as much as they should (not to mention, you don't have to worry about melty ice cream as much). If your grocery store doesn't stock pumpkin ice cream, you can always resort to making it yourself. A Ninja CREAMi makes this process easier, though you can also try your hand at a high-protein, no-machine-needed pumpkin ice cream made with four ingredients: cottage cheese, canned pumpkin, sweetener, and pumpkin pie spice. It's rich, packed with macronutrients, and drives home both the sweet flavor of the puree and the warmth of the spices. Pumpkin ice cream would be especially tasty in an affogato, where the bitter espresso would balance the sweetness of the frozen dessert.
If making ice cream is off the table, you can instead find creative ways to give your favorite store-bought ice cream a pumpkin spice twist. Make a pumpkin spice syrup to drizzle over plain vanilla, maple walnut, or butter pecan ice cream, or whip up a pumpkin spice-infused whipped cream by stirring pumpkin pie spice into our basic but foolproof homemade whipped cream recipe.
3. Apple pie
If given the choice between apple and pumpkin pie, I'm going to go with apple. However, that's not to say that you can't use pumpkin pie as your muse when whipping up a bakery-worthy apple pie. I love adding pumpkin pie spice to either the apple pie filling (often in lieu of apple pie spice), or the pie dough. Many components of pumpkin spice — including the ginger, cloves, and allspice — accentuate the fruit's honeyed sweetness. I usually supplement the apple pie filling with extra cinnamon (and sometimes cardamom as well), so there's plenty of room to tinker if you try it yourself.
Adding the pumpkin is a bit trickier, and it may require you to make a Frankenpie of sorts, with an apple pie bottom and a jiggly pumpkin pie topping. Although it would require a masterful bake — and lots of patience on your part — it would make it easier to decide which pie you'll serve on Thanksgiving (we all know you grab a slice of both anyway).
4. Milkshakes
Your milkshake definitely deserves a pumpkin spice upgrade for the fall. Since everything goes into a blender anyway, you can go about this dessert in so many different ways. Pumpkin ice cream? Great. Vanilla ice cream (or some other compatible flavor) with a scoop of pumpkin puree? That works too. Slicing off a whole piece of homemade pumpkin pie and shoving it into your blender? Now you're talkin'.
Regardless of how you add it, the pumpkin will add an autumnal orange hue to your dessert, while the spices will bring out the cozy vibes of this refreshing treat. Play with add-ins, like candied pecans, maple syrup, walnuts, and caramel sauce, to customize it to your liking.
5. Bundt cakes
The only reason pumpkin spice Bundts are on this list is because of the pumpkin espresso cake I made for Christmas one year and still think back on it today. Pumpkin is such a great match for Bundt cakes because it has a high water content and can (and should) have a dense and hefty texture. Bundts also pair well with pumpkin pie variations because they don't need to be painstakingly decorated. The pumpkin and spice do all of the talking; a little shake of powdered sugar, or, in my version, a drizzle of sweetened coffee syrup, is all you need for a garnish.
The spice blend can also shine on its own in your favorite Bundt cake variation. This old-fashioned Tunnel of Fudge cake may not be what you think of when you see the little jar of pumpkin pie spice, but you will definitely appreciate how the warming elements of clove and cinnamon cut through the richness of the fudge and almost add even more sweetness to the dessert without requiring you to reach for additional sugar.
6. Brownies
There is no way that you can go wrong with pumpkin spice chocolate brownies. Normally, pumpkin spice cozies up to inoffensive, vanilla-forward flavors, but something truly transformational happens when pumpkin goes on a hot date with chocolate. Pumpkin pie spice, in particular, is warm and vibrant, and it softens the bitter, sometimes tannin-like undertones of the cocoa. Texturally, pumpkin also increases moisture and gives brownies an even fudgier texture.
Like many desserts on this list, adding pumpkin to your brownies can take many forms. You can blend the pumpkin into the brownie batter so its color is virtually undetectable, or swirl in a pumpkin-cream cheese layer for a marbled effect. For an easy dessert, skip the oil, water, and eggs and just combine your favorite store-bought brownie mix with pumpkin puree (or pre-spiced and pre-sweetened canned pumpkin pie mix). If you're sticking with just the "spice" part, add it to your dry ingredients.
7. Whoopie pies
Whoopie pies were one of the first things I learned to make, so it's fitting that my kitchen has seen plenty of variations: classic chocolate, red velvet, carrot, and, of course, pumpkin. The pumpkin helps keep the cake layers moist, which is ideal for a dessert like this. However, the spice element alone is worth including, whether you are trying a pumpkin variation, a classic chocolate-and-vanilla mashup, or the aforementioned carrot.
As with any cake, pumpkin spice adds uncanny warmth and vibrancy, which is especially helpful when that dessert sandwiches a fluffy, often-cloying whipped cream filling. If you are going pumpkin-less, try a riff on a spice cake by adding pumpkin pie spice to a standard vanilla whoopie pie base (I would supplement it with extra cinnamon, but you do you).
8. Rice Krispies treats
Rice Krispies treats may have been a lunchbox staple for you growing up, but this pumpkin spice variation takes a decidedly fall and adult approach to this recipe. Add a sprinkle of pumpkin pie spice to the melty marshmallow mixture for cozy overtones; it's one I love pairing with brown butter specifically because the toasty, hazelnut notes of the butter drive home both familiar spice notes and the cereal's subtly malty profile.
The pumpkin puree, meanwhile, can be added to the pot with the mini marshmallows. Since pumpkin puree contains moisture, you'll want to cook it down a little on the stove, rather than just folding it in with the cereal, to prevent the Rice Krispies from getting soggy. For an extra seasonal twist, add some orange food coloring, or shape them into mini pumpkins while the mixture is still tacky, but cool enough to handle.
9. Cheesecake
Why would anyone ever eat regular cheesecake when pumpkin cheesecake is a thing? You can give both no-bake cheesecakes and classic bain-marie-baked renditions a pumpkin twist by adding pumpkin spice and puree to the batter. Pumpkin is wet, so I suggest following a dedicated pumpkin cheesecake recipe, especially for baked renditions (which are notoriously finicky and crack if you look at them wrong). You can also swirl the pumpkin into the batter for a marbled effect.
Another underrated way to give this dessert an autumnal flair is to add a dash of the spice blend to your graham cracker or cookie crust. A pumpkin cheesecake would be a great match for a gingersnap cookie crust instead of the classic version made with honey graham crackers. If you don't want to mess with the tried-and-true, vanilla-forward flavor of cheesecake — or want to up the pumpkin ante even more — consider adding a dash of the spice to your whipped cream topping.
10. Pecan pie
If you consider yourself a sweet tooth, chances are that pecan pie has a special spot in your heart — and on your plate — around Thanksgiving. Traditionally, this dessert is made with a sticky, syrup base studded with pecans, though you can add a more nuanced note by supplementing the corn syrup filling with pumpkin pie spice. The sharpness of cloves and cinnamon meshes especially well with the pecans and balances a dessert that is innately cloying.
The pumpkin, as you may suspect, is more difficult to integrate. It warrants yet another Frankenpie situation. After par-baking your crust, add a layer of pumpkin base, then top with your sticky pecan syrup. I love that you get the pumpkin's sweetness, plus the crunch of the pecans. It almost reads like a pumpkin praline pie. Instead of a pie, you could use a similar format for pecan bars, which are much easier to slice and share.
11. Snickerdoodles
Snickerdoodles are the perfect cookie, though they're even tastier when they're infused with sweet pumpkin and warm spice. I also love the contrast of the tangy cream of tartar; it adds complexity to what would otherwise be a plain pumpkin-spiced cookie.
As with other desserts on this list, follow a recipe specifically designed for pumpkin, since the added moisture from the puree will change your cookies' texture. Snickerdoodles are often more plush than other cookies, like snappy gingerbread or crispy chocolate chip cookies, so you have a safety net of sorts when using pumpkin in snickerdoodles. Be sure to add extra cinnamon, since it is one of the spices that sets this cookie apart from standard sugar cookies, and pumpkin pie spice often doesn't have enough. Try rolling the cookies in cinnamon, sugar, and pumpkin pie spice before baking for the signature crackle effect.
12. Coffee cake
Okay, okay, it's kind of a breakfast food, but since "cake" is in its name, I had to include it on this list. The combination of a warm, soft, fragrant pumpkin cake and a sweet, pumpkin-spiced streusel topping is unmatched — and tremendously versatile. I recommend explicitly adding the pumpkin spice to both the cake base and the streusel topping for an irresistible aroma and flavor.
Add chopped pecans, drizzle a maple or vanilla icing on top, use oatmeal in your streusel for extra texture, or swirl a thick layer of cream cheese into the raw batter; there are simply so many ways to make a pumpkin spice coffee cake even better. And since coffee cake is naturally quite heavy, you'll put the pumpkin's natural moisture to good use.
13. Chocolate chip cookies
There's nothing wrong with a classic chocolate chip cookie, but when you add pumpkin, you make it even better. If you're just dipping your toe in, consider adding just the spice blend to the batter. The chocolate chips and chunks benefit from its warmth, and anyone who eats them will appreciate the nuances the autumnal seasoning provides.
You probably already know what I'm going to say here in regard to texture. Pumpkin adds moisture, and in cookies, it's not always good moisture. When I've baked pumpkin cookies in the past, I've found they come out more pillowy and cake-like than crisp and snappy, so for the best chance of success, follow a pumpkin cookie recipe rather than modifying a standard one to include pumpkin puree.
14. Crisps and cobblers
Fall is not just pumpkin season — cobblers and crisps also get their time in the spotlight. They're among the most novice-friendly bakes, since they don't require making pie dough or a tart shell. If you're making any type of crisp or cobbler — including peach, blueberry, or apple — consider adding a dash of pumpkin pie spice to the topping. It pairs well with virtually any fruit and adds subtle sweetness and complexity that goes especially well with a scoop of vanilla ice cream plopped on top.
Pumpkin crisp may not be a dessert you're familiar with, but it's easier to make than you think. It's like an inverse pumpkin pie: the pumpkin custard forms the bottom layer, and the crumble topping adds color, texture, and a cohesive, spice-driven flavor that ties it all together. You can also add a layer of the crisp to the bottom — making a crumb crust of sorts — but this isn't a must.
15. Crème brûlée
"Crème brûlée" and "easy" don't belong in the same sentence, but if you're up for the challenge, I highly recommend a pumpkin-spice take on this classic, vanilla-forward dessert. Whisk the puree into the custard vanilla base, and don't forget to add pumpkin pie spice. I really love the combo of classic vanilla and pumpkin here, and when you get them together with the puree, it's wholly transformative.
Once it's baked, hit it with a sprinkle of sugar and torch it to get the signature crackle. Once you master the perfect creamy custard (without accidentally scrambling the eggs), you'll be well on your way to a show-stopping dessert perfect for serving at a fall dinner party.
16. Gingerbread
This is one sweet that I deliberately left open-ended. "Gingerbread" can include the Christmas cookies we build gingerbread villages with, as well as a loaf of sweet quick bread flavored with molasses, fragrant ground ginger, and now, you guessed it, pumpkin. I especially love the combination of ginger and pumpkin spice because pumpkin spice usually contains only a scant amount of ginger (it can be oppressive in large quantities, so proceed with caution). Meanwhile, the extra cinnamon, cloves, and black pepper in the blend enhance both the aroma and flavor of gingerbread.
Pumpkin, as I mentioned before, is practically made for quick breads because it adds extra moisture, so you can easily add it to your gingerbread loaf recipe alongside the extra pumpkin pie spice. The gingerbread cookies, meanwhile, are a bit harder to pumpkin-ize because gingerbread is naturally very snappy, and the extra moisture from the puree won't do its consistency any favors. I would recommend adding a scant amount of pumpkin to your gingerbread batter if you want to keep the cookies crunchy. In my experience, you can be pretty liberal with the pumpkin pie spice in both of these recipes, since the molasses and ginger can hold their own, and their flavor can sometimes be so strong that it bullies meeker spice blends like cinnamon.
17. Butter mochi
I'll admit I didn't hear of butter mochi until recently, when a sweet corn version came up on a podcast I listen to. As someone who loves mochi, I've been entranced by the Hawaiian dessert ever since. It's a bouncy, almost rubbery (in a good way) cake that is made with sweet (aka glutinous) rice flour, eggs, and sweetened condensed milk. Its consistency and neutral profile make it an excellent match for both pumpkin puree and pumpkin pie spice.
This cake is so simple to make and calls for mixing all the ingredients — including the spice and puree — together before baking in a pan. Unlike other desserts on this list, it's inherently gluten-free (don't get tripped up by glutinous rice flour, which does not actually contain gluten). Some variations will also add a coconut topping, which I personally think works pretty well with both the pumpkin and the gingery notes in the spice blend. If you add any sort of topping, sprinkle it on toward the end of the bake. Otherwise — and I have learned this from experience — it will sink into the cake rather than sit beautifully on top.