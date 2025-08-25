Your Milkshake Deserves A Pumpkin Spice Upgrade For The Fall

In Oklahoma, and no doubt other places, there's a common meme that floats around when seasons change. It reminds residents that the idea of four seasons is laughable; what they really have to contend with, weather-wise, is things like "false fall" and "second summer." While the first hint of fall may have you ready to consume pumpkin spice everything, it's likely to be followed by the kind of heat that necessitates frozen drinks like slushies and milkshakes. Which is why the pumpkin spice milkshake is such a brilliant idea! You get the cooling frostiness of a milkshake with the flavors of fall.

To make a pumpkin spice milkshake, all you need is vanilla ice cream, milk (or buttermilk for a slightly tangy take), pumpkin puree, and pumpkin pie spices like cinnamon and cloves. Yes, you could use canned pumpkin pie filling, which has the spices mixed into the puree already; however, if you like more control over the spice levels, stick with un-flavored pumpkin puree and your own blend of spices. Take it to the next level by using a top-rated vanilla ice cream like Blue Bell's Homemade Vanilla Ice Cream or Häagen-Dazs Vanilla Bean Ice Cream. If you're making your pumpkin spice milkshake in the fall or winter, you may be able to substitute a seasonal pumpkin pie ice cream.

Feeling celebratory? Add a splash of alcohol, something that complements the pumpkin pie spices, such as rum, bourbon, or — for a PSL twist — a coffee-flavored liqueur.