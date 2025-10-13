Whip Up A High-Protein Pumpkin Ice Cream With Only 4 Ingredients

I scream, you scream, we all scream for ice cream! Pumpkin ice cream, that is. If you love the frozen stuff and love pumpkin, then pumpkin ice cream is a match made in heaven. And, when you make it at home you have the luxury of working with a special ingredient that makes it not only super-rich and creamy but packed with protein, too. Cottage cheese gives ice cream a healthy kick and a rich texture that will turn your favorite frozen dessert into a seasonal treat that you can't resist.

Cottage cheese has been making waves on social media lately since it can be substituted into all sorts of recipes, from a protein-packed spinach dip and keto-friendly chips to a rich and creamy chocolatey mouse. But it actually goes great with all kinds of flavors, including a whole variety of fruits like strawberries, peaches, and pineapples.

While you may not typically find single serving containers of cottage cheese paired with pumpkin at your local grocery store (yet), the mild flavor of the cottage cheese lets the pumpkin and spices shine when you combine these ingredients together, whip them up, and freeze them until you've got ice cream. All you need is cottage cheese, canned pumpkin, whatever sweetener you like, and some pumpkin pie spice, which you can easily make yourself from an assortment of spices you've probably already got in your pantry — namely, nutmeg, cinnamon, ginger, and allspice.