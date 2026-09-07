9 Common Customer Complaints At Chick-Fil-A

Waffle fries are one of the items that Chick-fil-A is often praised for, and the brand is famous for the lattice-shaped potato sides. With that praise, however, come high expectations, and customers are not shy to complain when the fries don't live up to their standards. Prior to 2024, the main complaint about the fries was that they were soggy, with this often being blamed on the bag they are served in causing them to steam and absorb water. However, in 2024 the chain made a major change to the fries by adding pea starch to the coating to crisp them up.

Suffice to say that this change did not go well with fans of the original, with customers complaining in droves. One Reddit user wrote, "They use to be my 2nd favorite fast food fries, but now I can't stand them." The new recipe also contained rice flour, making them unsuitable to diners with either rice or pea allergies. Common complaints of the new recipe include them tasting stale, having no flavor, and being dry. While there is no question that the new recipe solved the issue of soggy fries, it prompted fans to demand the soggy version back.

To their credit, the people at Chick-fil-A listened, and the recipe had pea starch removed in early 2026. The lesson to be learned is that if you are known for having some of the best fries in the business, you'd better know what you're doing if you are going to start messing about with the recipe.