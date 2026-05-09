The Chick-Fil-A Drink Reddit Calls Both 'Disgusting' And 'The Country's Best Fast Food Coffee'
For many looking to get their day going (or keep it going), coffee is almost a requirement. And iced coffee seems to be an increasingly preferred caffeine-delivery format. In fact, according to a report by Innova Marketing Insights, 19% of U.S. consumers drink iced coffee at least once a day. For their daily fix, many look to Chick-fil-A's iced coffee, but opinions on its taste and strength are all over the map. Some customers are huge fans, while others seem to hate it. A descending order of appreciation also seems to plague other Chick-fil-A morning menu items, from the lackluster hash brown scramble bowl to the elite chicken, egg, and cheese biscuit.
According to Chick-fil-A, its iced coffee is made from cold brew coffee with beans from Thrive Farmers, a farmer-direct coffee company, and is hand-crafted daily in a custom blend with 2% milk and pure cane sugar. But, the take in the Reddit-verse is clearly polarizing. One customer on Reddit chimed in with a decidedly negative review, commenting, "I've tried more than once to like their ice coffee but it's absolutely disgusting to me." Chick-fil-A also offers a Vanilla Iced Coffee that skews a bit more creamy and sweet in flavor. Some customers seem to enjoy its bold, robust flavors and overall rounded, sweet profile, which is likely attributed to its high-quality ingredients (although its price tag seems to reflect that). According to another Redditor, "Honestly, the vanilla iced coffee is my favourite coffee period."
Why Chick-fil-A iced coffee might hit differently
Chick-fil-A iced coffee dissenters still abound, with yet another Redditor writing, "All of the coffee at chick fil a sucks, this is known." Some Redditors, who report having a history of working at Chick-fil-A, assert that batches of the coffee are hand-mixed, which could explain why it sometimes packs an extra punch. It could also explain why it skews from tasting robust to burnt.
Chick-fil-A iced coffee has 168 milligrams of caffeine in a 24-ounce serving. For comparison, a 24-ounce Dunkin iced coffee with milk added has 265 milligrams of caffeine. So it's not like CFA's standard recipe is really all that buzzy a drink. One Reddit user recently threw out: "I just gotta know...does every Chick-fil-A make their iced coffee strong as all get out?" This Redditor also reported that even with six creams added to their Chick-fil-A iced coffee, its color barely changed — another sign, they suggested, of its strength.
If you try Chick-fil-A's regular iced coffee and find yourself on the "hate it" side, you may enjoy the Frosted Coffee. Similarly, you can use an insider Chick-fil-A ordering hack and make your own affogato by pouring its iced coffee over an Icedream cup. Some loyal customers also lament the loss of the Mocha Cream Cold Brew, while others with self-professed inside knowledge suggest you can still order it off-menu. Regardless, if Chick-fil-A's icy, liquid pick-me-up for yourself isn't for you, there may be better (and worse) fast food coffees to try.