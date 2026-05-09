The Chick-Fil-A Drink Reddit Calls Both 'Disgusting' And 'The Country's Best Fast Food Coffee'

For many looking to get their day going (or keep it going), coffee is almost a requirement. And iced coffee seems to be an increasingly preferred caffeine-delivery format. In fact, according to a report by Innova Marketing Insights, 19% of U.S. consumers drink iced coffee at least once a day. For their daily fix, many look to Chick-fil-A's iced coffee, but opinions on its taste and strength are all over the map. Some customers are huge fans, while others seem to hate it. A descending order of appreciation also seems to plague other Chick-fil-A morning menu items, from the lackluster hash brown scramble bowl to the elite chicken, egg, and cheese biscuit.

According to Chick-fil-A, its iced coffee is made from cold brew coffee with beans from Thrive Farmers, a farmer-direct coffee company, and is hand-crafted daily in a custom blend with 2% milk and pure cane sugar. But, the take in the Reddit-verse is clearly polarizing. One customer on Reddit chimed in with a decidedly negative review, commenting, "I've tried more than once to like their ice coffee but it's absolutely disgusting to me." Chick-fil-A also offers a Vanilla Iced Coffee that skews a bit more creamy and sweet in flavor. Some customers seem to enjoy its bold, robust flavors and overall rounded, sweet profile, which is likely attributed to its high-quality ingredients (although its price tag seems to reflect that). According to another Redditor, "Honestly, the vanilla iced coffee is my favourite coffee period."