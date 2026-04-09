Chick-Fil-A's Signature 'My Pleasure' Phrase Was Inspired By This Luxury Hotel

There are a few things you can always count on when you hit up your local Chick-fil-A: tender, crunchy chicken, great waffle fries, and, of course, employees responding to your "thank you" with a "my pleasure." While Chick-fil-A has welcomed big changes in 2026, its commitment to politeness and service has stayed the same. We explored why, exactly, employees all give the same joyful retort when they're thanked by customers. It turns out that Truett Cathy, the founder of Chick-fil-A asked his team members to respond with "my pleasure" instead of "you're welcome" after a visit to the Ritz-Carlton in 2001, where he noticed that hotel employees always responded with the phrase.

The phrase was slow to catch on across all restaurants — until Truett Cathy's son, Dan Cathy, began using the phrase and encouraging others to do the same in 2003, and the team never looked back. While there are some rumors out there that you'll get free food if an employee forgets to use the phrase, that's not actually true. According to people who say they work at Chick-fil-A on Reddit, the phrase is included in the employee handbook, but it's simply encouraged — not required. Chick-fil-A has some of the best customer service compared to other fast food chains, according to reviews, so it's clear that the chain is doing something right.