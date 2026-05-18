Are Chick-Fil-A Sandwiches Really Getting Smaller? Here's What Customers Have To Say

Some people might consider Chick-fil-A the gold standard of fast food chicken sandwiches. After all, it is the best-selling chicken chain in the United States by a large margin. With that popularity comes a large following of fans who might notice small changes to Chick-fil-A's menu — whether it's subtle ingredient differences, flavors, and portion sizes. And that's exactly what has happened with the chain's most famous menu item: its fried chicken sandwich.

One thread on Reddit shows some customer frustration over what appears to be a sandwich that has dwindled in size. The thread opens with "What happened to Chick-fil-A?" with two side-by-side photos of the sandwich five years apart. One is large and vibrant with a well-battered chicken breast, while the other looks skinny and sad. The original Reddit poster adds, "I went back to the store and told them that it looked like someone stepped on it and they even remade another one." The poster said the remade sandwich was still not close to resembling the large chicken breast in the photo from five years before. A Facebook commenter agrees, saying the entire sandwich fit in her palm when she last visited the chain.

Of course, the most obvious answer to these changes is the dreaded shrinkflation — which has seemingly struck every corner of the fast food restaurant world the last few years. Another Redditor says CFA's quality has nosedived in general in recent years: "Thin, stringy chicken, thin, oily buns that fall apart, weird tasting fries."