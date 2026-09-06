The 11 Best Gluten-Free Restaurants Across The US
If you are avoiding gluten (the protein found in wheat, barley, and rye), dining out can be a major challenge. As a food reporter with celiac disease who's dined at hundreds of restaurants this year alone (some of which have gluten-free kitchens; the majority do not), I know firsthand how complicated it can be — knowing what questions to ask about ingredients and cross-contamination, determining your tolerance for risk, and even simply plucking up the courage to tell staff about your restrictions can all turn the sacred experience of going out to eat into an evening of hyper-vigilance or, in the worst of cases, gluten exposure symptoms.
There are plenty of incredible restaurants across the country that will gladly (and carefully) cater to a gluten-free diet, but walking into a restaurant with a 100% gluten-free kitchen will prompt sighs of relief from gluten-free diners. Whether you are a cross-contamination-sensitive celiac or someone who, for whatever reason, avoids gluten, these spots promise peace of mind — and a menu packed with delicious and safe options.
The following is a list of some of the best gluten-free restaurants in the United States, based on notes from my travels as a food writer, as well as reviews from critics and diners across the country (more on the methodology can be found at the end). From shrimp tempura rolls to house-made pita sandwiches, these eateries serve dishes that push the bounds of what (and how delicious) a gluten-free meal can be.
1. Nami Nori - Multiple locations
Sushi can sometimes be a tricky option for gluten-free dining. Between soy sauce that's traditionally brewed from wheat, potential barley malt vinegar in sushi rice, the frequent inclusion of wheat starch in imitation crab, and the general use of tempura in the kitchen and in fryers, options might be limited depending on the restaurant. But at Nami Nori, a 100% gluten-free restaurant that originated in New York City but now boasts five locations across New York, Florida, New Jersey and Virginia, nothing's off the table.
When Nami Nori first hit the scene in 2019, it was nearly impossible to snag a reservation. Seven years later, it's far easier to pull up a chair at one of the restaurant's counters for the signature temaki, or hand rolls (for the uninitiated, here's what makes them different from cut rolls). Each roll starts off with a base of exceptionally fresh seafood and is dressed up with harmonious ingredient pairings and preparations that you will be shocked to learn are gluten-free.
Start with the Spicy Tuna dip, sweetened with Asian pear and served with crispy rice chips, and the Shishito Peppers doused in smoked honey miso before moving on to the temaki: go for the buttery Scallop topped with x.o. sauce (a rarity in gluten-free form!), the warm Spicy Crab Dynamite in a crispy shell, and, in a feat of gluten-free magic, the deep-fried Coconut Shrimp with green curry.
Multiple locations
2. Maiz Colombian Street Food in Portland, Maine
Head up north to try Maiz, a casual, family-owned spot that's been serving comfort food in Portland for nearly 10 years. Not only is everything here gluten-free, but the majority of the food served is naturally so, meaning that the restaurant does not have to make any gluten-free ingredient swaps to create dishes loyal to the family's Colombian roots. The secret to many of Maiz's dishes is, as its name suggests, white and yellow corn ground in-house for the ultimate in freshness and powerfully sweet flavor — an apt balance for many of the savory bites you can find at the restaurant.
If you're struggling to not order everything on the menu while standing at the counter, I don't blame you. For a more whittled-down spread that still allows you to taste the breadth of Maiz's offerings, I suggest starting with a Plantano Maduro (a whole sweet plantain split open canoe-style and filled to the brim with white cheese) and the Carimañolas (more gooey cheese, this time encased in starchy, dippable yuca). If you have time for a nap later, try the La Costeña, a white-corn arepa filled to the brim with pico de gallo, fried green plantains, and both butifarra and chorizo sausages.
Whatever you do, don't leave without a sweet corn-and-cheese Buñuelo. It transports well and is also a perfect vehicle for Maiz's Rosada (mayo-ketchup) sauce.
(207) 400-2881
621 Forest Ave, Portland, ME 04101
3. CheSa's Bistro & Bar in Chicago, Illinois
For Southern- and Creole-inspired bites that will blow your mind (both with flavors and the lack of gluten), head over to CheSa's. The Chicago restaurant started as a food truck, founded by chef Chesaree Rollins after she was diagnosed with celiac disease. Rollins later added this brick-and-mortar operation in 2022.
Fans continue to love CheSa's for its diverse array of celiac-safe, gluten-free options — especially because so many of them are deep-fried and usually not accessible to those avoiding gluten. Menu highlights include Fried Chicken & Beignet Waffles served with house berry compote, Five-Cheese Alligator Dip with garlic bread, and Cajun Lobster Five Cheese Mac made with six to eight ounces of lobster. Reviewers rave about the restaurant and even compare it to many gluten-containing peer establishments as one of the best in the area.
(773) 754-8523
3235 W Addison St Ste C, Chicago, IL 60618
4. Risotteria Melotti in New York, New York
Rice lovers will undoubtedly rejoice at New York City's Risotteria Melotti, an Italian, risotto-focused restaurant where the grain is not only the main meal, but is the principal ingredient in bread, appetizers, and even desserts. The eatery pays homage to the Melotti family, who cultivate some of the world's best varietals of Italian rice — and, at their risotteria, you can try them for yourself.
Stepping into this restaurant feels like stepping into the Melotti's old-world Verona kitchen. Take in rows of old family photographs (and plenty of rice-related ingredient vessels and memorabilia) on exposed-brick walls, and have a few bites of the springy, rice-based table bread. Pore over a menu teeming with familiar Italian staples, many of which you would usually be hard-pressed to find gluten-free. Arancini are delightfully crispy on the outside and molten and creamy on the inside — a preview of what to expect for the risotto course. A few rotating specials are usually on the menu but so, too, are more than 15 mainstay risotti: including the All'Isolana Nel "Pentolino," a comforting, almost porridge-like dish with minced pork, veal, and warming cinnamon; as well as the zippier Limone e Gamberi with shrimp, lemon juice, and white wine.
Don't even think about skipping dessert. You'll be in gluten-free heaven with even more rice-flour-based options, from Tiramisu and Semifreddo to Profiteroles and even Cannoli.
(646) 755-8939
309 E 5th St, New York, NY 10003
5. TAP Brazilian Café in Multiple locations
Looking for a taste of Brazil with a menu revolving around one of the most fun gluten-free starches out there? Head to TAP Brazilian Café. The restaurant chain got its start in humble, orange-painted digs in New York City's Upper West Side in 2017 but now has five locations (and another coming soon!) across New York City and Miami.
In spite of calling itself a café, you can easily eat a full meal at breakfast, lunch, or dinner at TAP. The all-day menu's largest focal point are its Tapioca Sandwiches, which feature deliciously stretchy and chewy crepes made out of cassava flour and filled with sweet and savory toppings. At lunchtime, personal favorite is the Salmon & Mango Fresh, which comes loaded with thick slices of smoked salmon, a generous layer of cream cheese, tomatoes, arugula, red onion, and, for a fruity twist, some mango citrus vinaigrette. You might initially find it overkill to have another Tapioca Sandwich for dessert, but you'll have to find it in your heart to try the Sweet Nutella Strawberry (or, at the very least, a brigadeiro, or three) before you head out.
While tapioca is a draw, the 100% gluten-free restaurant also has some other can't-miss menu items — including egg-based wraps filled with marinated meats, açaí bowls blended with imported Brazillian fruit, and even sandwiches made using cheesy pão de queijo (a Brazilian bread that's naturally gluten-free). Plan multiple visits!
Multiple locations
6. Thunderbolt in Los Angeles, California
In Los Angeles, an eclectic cocktail bar decked out in earth tones and boasting an extensive, illustrated menu of libations also happens to serve an entirely gluten-free food menu. One important caveat that I will get out of the way quickly: the bar still serves a small selection of gluten-containing beers, and some spirits and liqueurs will always run the risk of containing gluten. While plenty of cocktails are still gluten-free, still exercise caution and making educated decisions while ordering.
At Thunderbolt, the food menu is simple, but packed with Southern-inspired bar bites that would normally contain gluten. Sip a fat-washed cocktail in between bites of Benne Caesar Salad, a Cheeseburger with pimento and buttermilk sauce, and, for dessert, a bowl of Seasonal Butterscotch Cobbler. Go ahead, have the out-of-body experience. Or, in the meantime, if you can't get to Los Angeles, maybe this gluten-free peach cobbler recipe will tide you over.
"Rice 'n peas – as downhome as you could wish," reads a review of the bar in The Eastsider LA.
"Green tomatoes fry up so much better than expected. And indeed, 'fried' is a defining word here – fried chicken thighs, French fries, fried chicken drumettes, a fried Big Chicken Biscuit, fried toast with chilled shrimp salad." For someone who can't have gluten, I can't think of sweeter words.
(213) 372-5099
1263 W Temple St, Los Angeles, CA 90026
7. Chichería Mexican Kitchen in Atlanta, Georgia
In general, Mexican cuisine can often be a delicious and easy way to eat gluten-free, as nixtamalized corn flour (or masa harina) is often the backbone of many entrées. That said, at Atlanta's Chichería Mexican Kitchen, the 100% gluten-free menu somehow manages to have even more offerings than you'd expect.
Chichería stands alone for its emphasis on essential Baja-style Mexican dishes and its considerable range. The same menu that boasts bright and fresh offerings, such as snapper and shrimp Ceviche and Guacamole with candied pumpkin seeds and tamarindo chipotle sauce also features a series of unctuous, stick-to-your-ribs, Cali-Mex comforts, including Chorizo Smash Burgers with queso Chihuahua, California Burritos stuffed with French Fries, and, of course, Baja fish tacos finished with cabbage and a drizzle of chipotle crema. Throw in a sizable selection of margaritas, and Chichería truly has something for everyone.
"I'm a Mexican with celiac and this was the first time in my life I've ever had a chimichanga. It was amazing," reads a review on Find Me Gluten Free. "My gluten-eating partner really enjoyed the food here too."
(404) 343-0134
202 Chattahoochee Row NW Ste c, Atlanta, GA 30318
8. Wauwatiki Bar & Grill in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin
Since 2016, this low-lit tiki bar has been shaking up vibrant cocktails and a dedicated gluten-free menu of Hawaiian-inspired cuisine in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin. Just like with Thunderbolt, it is important to note that some of the bar's available drinks, including beer and potentially certain spirits and liqueurs, may contain gluten, but the kitchen is free of it.
People keep coming back to Wauwatiki for its lively atmosphere and fun weeknight programming — but they also can't get enough of the bar's food menu, packed with rotating specials advertised on the bar's social media pages. Mainstays include marinated Tuna Poke (here's why Hawaii is known for it), Hawaiian Fried Rice with edamame and pineapple, and, while not especially on theme, a gluten-free spin on a Wisconsin staple: Cheese Curds. You can even get them with gluten-free teriyaki sauce! Gluten-free reviewers eat it up here (literally).
(414) 323-7555
6502 W North Ave, Wauwatosa, WI 53213
9. Wheat's End Café in Chicago, Illinois
This Chicago bakery, which predominantly deals in carry-out and delivery service, offers more than just a clever name. It also has a majorly diverse menu of baked-from-scratch treats and full-blown entrées made in a dedicated gluten-free facility.
While Wheat's End Café might not offer the sit-down dining experience of many of the options on this list, it makes up for it with good service, massive portions, and a menu that is extensive and far reaching. Smaller bites include a long list of bagels, biscuits, and muffins, as well as cinnamon rolls, scones, and signature popovers. If you're in the mood for something of more substance, larger-format dishes run the gamut of everything from Lemon Poppyseed Pancakes and Falafel Pita wraps to Buffalo Cauliflower Wings and Eggplant Parmesan sandwiches. All of these are made in-house with Wheat's End's fresh-baked goods.
"Genuinely shed a tear at how good the fried chicken was," reads one review on Find Me Gluten Free.
(773) 770-3527
543 W Diversey Pkwy, Chicago, IL 60614
10. Posana in Asheville, North Carolina
There is perhaps no cuisine that makes a gluten-free diner's heart drop faster than Italian — after all, many of the classic Italian dishes that Americans are most familiar with sadly contain copious amounts of wheat flour. That being said, there is no shortage of Italian restaurants that cater to gluten-free diners, and Posana, which has two dedicated gluten-free locations in Asheville, North Carolina, is one of them. Bask in the glory of the delicious gluten-free Italian food.
Posana consistently gets high marks from diners for its stellar service, great cocktails, and, perhaps most importantly, its highly loved menu of gluten-free Italian and American classics. Many items sound nearly impossible to pull off without gluten in them — such as Sweet Corn Hushpuppies with fermented peach honey, Lumache pasta with lemon cashew cream, and Hummingbird Cheesecake drizzled in banana-caramel sauce — but the restaurant does so with flying colors, according to many happy online reviewers.
Multiple locations
11. KIMMI in New York, New York
As the newcomer on this list, KIMMI only recently opened its doors in late 2025 — and it's still buzzing. The 100% gluten-free restaurant was established in New York City by Michelle Morgan and John O'Brien, who are the same team behind the longer-standing TLK by Tigerlily Kitchen, another favorite New York spot of mine for gluten-free Chinese, Japanese, and Southeast Asian cuisine (although TLK switched to a takeout and delivery-only model in 2024).
At KIMMI, pre-existing fans can delight in seeing some staples from the TLK menu, such as the Peanut Street Noodles with red cabbage, snap peas, and plenty of chiles, as well as my all-time favorite TLK dish, the Red Curry Chicken bathed in an aromatic, smoky sauce and served with coconut rice and heirloom tomatoes. But KIMMI has also made a unique name for itself with some new gluten-free dishes that I have not seen anywhere else in the country — think sushi-rice "Arancini" Rice Balls with garlic-yuzu aioli, Green Garden Vermicelli with almond-chili cilantro sauce, and cauliflower roasted with miso and aji amarillo. Whether or not you've been to TLK, diners agree that its entirely gluten-free sister spot is worthy of making a reservation.
(929) 373-8992
125 Canal St, New York, NY 10002
Methodology
This list of many of the best gluten-free restaurants in the United States was based upon my personal experience dining out as a local and national food reporter, as well as reviews from published food critics and customers on social media platforms. In this article, a gluten-free restaurant is defined as one with an entirely dedicated gluten-free kitchen. A small number of the restaurants on this list serve gluten-containing beer or spirits at their bars; however, they were included due to the 100% gluten-free status of the food served and their commitment to preventing cross-contamination between the bar and kitchen spaces.
Restaurants were evaluated based on the quality of the food, service, and ambiance, and were only considered among the "best" if they excelled at all three of these. This article was created with the intent of building a well-rounded list of restaurants, with an emphasis on including as many cuisines, price points, service types, and locations across the United States as possible. As always, please exercise caution when dining at a restaurant if you have an allergy or sensitivity. It never hurts to confirm that staff can accommodate your specific dietary restrictions before booking your reservation.