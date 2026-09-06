The 11 Best Gluten-Free Restaurants Across The US

If you are avoiding gluten (the protein found in wheat, barley, and rye), dining out can be a major challenge. As a food reporter with celiac disease who's dined at hundreds of restaurants this year alone (some of which have gluten-free kitchens; the majority do not), I know firsthand how complicated it can be — knowing what questions to ask about ingredients and cross-contamination, determining your tolerance for risk, and even simply plucking up the courage to tell staff about your restrictions can all turn the sacred experience of going out to eat into an evening of hyper-vigilance or, in the worst of cases, gluten exposure symptoms.

There are plenty of incredible restaurants across the country that will gladly (and carefully) cater to a gluten-free diet, but walking into a restaurant with a 100% gluten-free kitchen will prompt sighs of relief from gluten-free diners. Whether you are a cross-contamination-sensitive celiac or someone who, for whatever reason, avoids gluten, these spots promise peace of mind — and a menu packed with delicious and safe options.

The following is a list of some of the best gluten-free restaurants in the United States, based on notes from my travels as a food writer, as well as reviews from critics and diners across the country (more on the methodology can be found at the end). From shrimp tempura rolls to house-made pita sandwiches, these eateries serve dishes that push the bounds of what (and how delicious) a gluten-free meal can be.