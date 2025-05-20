Why Mexican Food Is A Delicious And Easy Way To Eat Gluten-Free
Mexican food can be as simple as a homemade salsa with fresh vegetables that's ready in minutes or as complex as slow-cooked birria that takes hours to achieve the perfect flavor. It's a delicious expression of Mexico's rich culture, and if you're gluten-free, then it's also a great dinner option. Mexican food is often naturally gluten-free due to the heavy reliance on corn-based, rather than flour-based, ingredients — such using corn tortillas instead of flour ones (some would even say flour tortillas are a Mexican restaurant red flag).
Corn tortillas, for example, are made with a nixtamalized corn dough called masa or masa harina. The nixtamalization process consists of soaking dried corn kernels in an alkaline solution, which enhances the corn's flavor and also makes it more digestible. Since corn is naturally gluten-free, tacos made with corn tortillas are a great way to experience a gluten-free meal without having to make many swaps. Anything from tacos to enchiladas and even nachos use corn tortillas. However, some ingredients in Mexican cooking are thickened with flour, such as refried beans or cheese sauce, so don't assume anything is absolutely gluten-free. It's important to always check with your server first.
Easy ways to enjoy a gluten-free Mexican meal
There are certain foods we know to be gluten-free: fresh vegetables, fruit, and meat are all big ones, so it's not these specifically you have to worry about. However, keep in mind that any sauce the meat is cooked in might have been thickened with flour. When ordering tacos, make sure the tortillas are 100% gluten-free. From there, opt for plain grilled meat instead of meat that's cooked in a sauce, and ensure any cheese products used don't contain flour to prevent caking. Be careful when ordering burritos and quesadillas, too, as they tend to be made with flour tortillas due to their size and pliability. Absolutely ask your restaurant about the tortilla before ordering either one.
Nachos have been a Mexican staple since the 1940s, and they're available at most Mexican restaurants. Nachos are made with corn tortilla chips, but the same rules still apply — ensure the chips are 100% gluten-free, and double check that the cheese sauce and any marinated meats do not contain flour. You can also just specify your nacho toppings to avoid confusion, sticking with fresh veggies, grilled meat, and melted cheese rather than cheese sauce.