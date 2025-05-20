Why Mexican Food Is A Delicious And Easy Way To Eat Gluten-Free

Mexican food can be as simple as a homemade salsa with fresh vegetables that's ready in minutes or as complex as slow-cooked birria that takes hours to achieve the perfect flavor. It's a delicious expression of Mexico's rich culture, and if you're gluten-free, then it's also a great dinner option. Mexican food is often naturally gluten-free due to the heavy reliance on corn-based, rather than flour-based, ingredients — such using corn tortillas instead of flour ones (some would even say flour tortillas are a Mexican restaurant red flag).

Corn tortillas, for example, are made with a nixtamalized corn dough called masa or masa harina. The nixtamalization process consists of soaking dried corn kernels in an alkaline solution, which enhances the corn's flavor and also makes it more digestible. Since corn is naturally gluten-free, tacos made with corn tortillas are a great way to experience a gluten-free meal without having to make many swaps. Anything from tacos to enchiladas and even nachos use corn tortillas. However, some ingredients in Mexican cooking are thickened with flour, such as refried beans or cheese sauce, so don't assume anything is absolutely gluten-free. It's important to always check with your server first.