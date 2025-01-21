Sushi Hand Roll Vs Cut Roll: What's The Difference?

All the decisions that need to be made when looking over a sushi menu can be overwhelming. Sushi or sashimi? Tuna, salmon, or yellowtail? Pieces or a roll? Rice inside or out? Once you think you've finally got it all figured out and order a crunchy spicy salmon roll, the server asks you one more question: Cut roll or hand roll? If you're left scratching your head, you probably need to know the difference between these two forms of maki sushi.

Maki sushi (also known as makizushi or norimaki) is any form of sushi featuring vinegared sticky rice combined with raw fish and other toppings, and then wrapped in flattened, toasted sheets of seaweed known as nori. Maki is also the name of sushi tightly rolled into a cylinder shape with a bamboo mat — a makisu — and then cut into six to eight pieces. Temaki is also made with rice, often raw fish, and nori, but the nori is hand rolled — "te" means "hand" in Japanese — into a cone shape.