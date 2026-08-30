18 Best Meats To Try In Chili Beyond Ground Beef

When temperatures start to drop and Starbucks brings back its pumpkin drinks, the best time of year is almost here. The fast-approaching holiday season? No — and don't remind us of that yet. Sweater weather? Closer. The time of year to pull out your slow cooker and make chili? Precisely.

Chili is the ultimate cold-weather dish, and its versatility — since it can be enjoyed at tailgates, on top of baked potatoes, or as a simple weeknight meal — is unmatched. Part of why it's such a good fall and winter dish is that it's so hearty, thanks largely to its savory, often meaty base. Ground beef is a fallback in many chili recipes, and it makes sense: it's reliably available at most grocery stores, relatively cheap, and easy to prepare. But using only beef does your chili a flavor and textural disservice, since there are so many tasty alternatives worth trying. That's why we drew on our chili-making knowledge — along with tips from Chef Dennis Littley and Chef Nick Elliot – to share ideas for unique, flavorful meats to add to your next chili recipe.