The Flavor-Packed Dish That Saves You From Dry Leftover Turkey

Turkey is one of those incredibly versatile meats that is not only nutritious but delicious — at least until you try to reheat it. After you've roasted your turkey to perfection so the meat is succulent and juicy and the skin is a crispy golden brown, nothing is more disappointing than reheating it the next day and discovering it has become dried out and bland. When turkey is reheated, the proteins tighten up, which squeezes out the moisture in the meat and causes it to dry out. So, what do you do with your leftover turkey? Before you toss it thinking there is no hope, consider using your leftovers as a nourishing alternative to a nostalgic stew.

Chili, that easy-to-make staple of American kitchens that embodies the term comfort food, is the ideal base for your leftover turkey. You can cook it in a crockpot early in the morning for a set-it-and-forget-it dish that is ready when you get home from work, or dote over it while it simmers on the stovetop until it reaches perfection. Substituting turkey for beef, which is a classic choice for this dish, you not only have a lower-fat meal but one that doesn't fall victim to the curse of dried-out leftover meat.