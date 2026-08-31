Skip Pyrex And Look For These 9 Nostalgic Kitchenware Brands At Thrift Stores

When it comes to kitchenware (a catch-all term to describe vessels, utensils, and implements used to cook, serve, and store food), few brands are as ubiquitous as Pyrex. After all, the brand, which still exists today, changed home cooking forever during the 1900s, and its vintage pieces are some of the biggest sources of nostalgia for collectors and cooks alike.

One of Pyrex's biggest selling points is that many of its products, from its mixing bowls to its loaf pans, are made with strong, sturdy glass that keeps them oven-safe. That said, maybe you want to add some variety to your vintage kitchenware collection, or maybe you have concerns about the alarming amount of lead some collectors have found in their vintage Pyrex pieces. Regardless of why you're looking to expand your horizons, there are plenty of other nostalgic kitchenware brands worth exploring on your next thrift store visit.

With any vintage kitchenware from the thrift store, make sure to take proper precautions before cooking. For a good place to start, check out our guide to how to properly clean and sanitize thrift store kitchen finds before using them, or to some things to look out for when thrifting cookware. We've also included some specific guidance on how to determine if your thrifts from each brand are safe for use — but you can never be too careful! With that, keep reading to learn more about nine thrift store-friendly nostalgic kitchenware brands.