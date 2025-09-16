How To Put Together A Stunning Tablescape That Will Impress Your Dinner Party Guests
Whether you're throwing a major party in your home or you're simply trying to spruce up the table for a family dinner, creating a unique tablescape can be a fun way to show off your creativity. If you're new to the idea of creating tablescapes, however, it can be a little tough to figure out where to start — you might find that your table looks too cluttered, too bare, or just not quite right. Home design experts Whitney Vredenburgh, a home staging expert and owner of Indianapolis-based Nested Spaces Home Staging & Design, and Iryna Kolosvetova, table stylist and the founder of California-based Fine Dining 4 Home, spoke exclusively with Chowhound about tablescape tips and tricks you can implement to bring a sense of joy and whimsy to your table.
If you've never created a tablescape before, there's no reason to stress — it's all about considering your own tastes and preferences, as well as figuring out the type of vibe you'd like to create. "I always say that creating a beautiful table doesn't require much experience — it's more about intention and setting yourself in the mood," says Kolosvetova. "Start with the basics: layer a simple table runner or tablecloth as your foundation. I suggest choosing a solid color that works as a canvas and makes it easy to style by adding more layers." She recommends limiting yourself to two or three colors that are complementary to your base color — more could overwhelm — and using that decorative scheme as a guide to inform the rest of your tablescape choices (Ina Garten is on board with this advice, too).
Bringing your tablescape to life: figuring out what works
Once you've figured out the color scheme you're going to stick to, it's time to choose the living aspects of your tablescape — like flowers, produce, or greenery. "My favorite piece to add to a table are fresh flowers," says Whitney Vredenburgh. While you certainly can spend a bundle on floral arrangements, Vredenburgh says you don't have to. "Trader Joe's," she explains, "has a variety of flowers at reasonable price points, from hydrangeas to eucalyptus to lilies." Pro tip: Be sure to ask your guests whether they have pollen allergies before deciding to include fresh flowers in your tablescape design.
You can also add other living elements to your tablescape to create a fresh look. "One of my favorite tricks as a final touch: fresh greenery or seasonal produce — they instantly add life to the table," says Iryna Kolosvetova. Vredenburgh also recommends different options if you're not a fan of florals. "If fresh flowers are not for you," she says, "then I love a vase with artificial stems or a bowl with moss."
Less is more when it comes to finding a container for your flowers. Vredenburgh recommends using a simple vase that you love — fill with fresh water, add your flowers, and you're good to go. No vase on hand? No worries. "If you have a simple pitcher, add water and pop in a few garden stems or herbs from the fridge — mint, rosemary, or eucalyptus look and smell wonderful," recommends Kolosvetova.
Steer clear of these common tablescape mistakes
There are a few things you'll want to keep in mind to make sure your tablescape adds to the dining experience without taking away from the food you're serving. One common mistake well-meaning home chefs make when serving guests: offering paper napkins instead of linen. "[Linen napkins] instantly elevate the look, are versatile across seasons, and feel luxurious yet approachable," says Iryna Kolosvetova. "You can fold them neatly or drape them casually — either way, they set the tone in a way no other item can."
Kolosvetova recommends keeping it simple by staying away from oversized centerpieces. "Tall arrangements or too many decorative objects can block sightlines and make dining feel cramped," she says. "Guests should be able to see and talk to each other easily across the table — something I always prioritize when styling."
Finally, you want to make sure that your guests can fully enjoy the dining experience — and enjoying food isn't just about taste. Smell matters too, and using scented candles in your tablescape can take away from the dining experience. "They're wonderful in hallways or living rooms," says Kolosvetova, "but not at the dining table. People want to actually taste and enjoy the food. Strongly scented candles can distract from that experience." She suggests using unscented candles (or you could try creating your own butter candles) for a glow that will add ambiance without interfering with the taste of the food you're serving.