How To Put Together A Stunning Tablescape That Will Impress Your Dinner Party Guests

Whether you're throwing a major party in your home or you're simply trying to spruce up the table for a family dinner, creating a unique tablescape can be a fun way to show off your creativity. If you're new to the idea of creating tablescapes, however, it can be a little tough to figure out where to start — you might find that your table looks too cluttered, too bare, or just not quite right. Home design experts Whitney Vredenburgh, a home staging expert and owner of Indianapolis-based Nested Spaces Home Staging & Design, and Iryna Kolosvetova, table stylist and the founder of California-based Fine Dining 4 Home, spoke exclusively with Chowhound about tablescape tips and tricks you can implement to bring a sense of joy and whimsy to your table.

If you've never created a tablescape before, there's no reason to stress — it's all about considering your own tastes and preferences, as well as figuring out the type of vibe you'd like to create. "I always say that creating a beautiful table doesn't require much experience — it's more about intention and setting yourself in the mood," says Kolosvetova. "Start with the basics: layer a simple table runner or tablecloth as your foundation. I suggest choosing a solid color that works as a canvas and makes it easy to style by adding more layers." She recommends limiting yourself to two or three colors that are complementary to your base color — more could overwhelm — and using that decorative scheme as a guide to inform the rest of your tablescape choices (Ina Garten is on board with this advice, too).