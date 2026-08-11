How To Properly Clean And Sanitize Thrift Store Kitchen Finds Before Using Them

Those in the know understand that thrifting is an excellent way to score beautiful kitchenware at a fraction of the original cost, especially if you're hunting down something specific, such as Le Creuset or vintage brands. Many of these items were crafted both to add beauty and color to your kitchen, and to last a long time, so building an heirloom-worthy collection can be well worth the hunt. However, many of these items don't come to thrift stores perfectly clean.

This is why it's essential to safely and thoroughly clean vintage dishware, cookware, and silverware before using it to prepare, serve, or eat food. The first thing to do is disinfect them in case they came into contact with something particularly nasty. Add about 1 tablespoon of bleach to 1 gallon of hot water and let non-metal, nonporous kitchenware items soak for about one minute. Since the bleach is so diluted, and contact with it is limited, this shouldn't damage most thrifted finds.

The next step is to wash the dishes to remove any remaining visible grime and bleach residue since that's not safe to ingest. You can use the dishwasher for modern dishware, but it's best to skip it for vintage thrifted kitchen items that predate dishwashers being standard in most homes. For these, fill your sink with hot water and mild dish soap (such as Dawn) and give everything a thorough handwashing. Rinse them in cool water and let everything air dry.