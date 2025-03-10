4 Things To Lookout For When Thrifting Cookware
Whether you're trying to cut down on your ecological footprint or want to find things that perfectly fit your kitchen's aesthetic, thrifting cookware is the way to go. From Dutch ovens to measuring cups, vintage and secondhand cookware can be leagues more dependable than anything you can buy at the local big box store. Plus, growing your cookware collection piece by piece allows you to ensure that every tool in your cabinets is both necessary and unique.
As you might imagine, when searching for something that's going to touch your food, it's vital that you find sanitary, quality pieces. To do so, there are a few things to look out for while you scan the shelves of your local thrift.
One general piece of advice for any shopping spree is to think of what you want to buy before you start spending. So before you start looking for cookware, be mindful of what exactly it is your kitchen needs, be that a new pan or a serving tray. This way, you won't get lost in the sauce as you peruse some of the most common kitchen tools you'll find at secondhand stores.
Look for quality brands
In addition to a shopping list, drafting up another list of some of the best cookware brands to look out for can also give you some helpful direction before you hit the flea market or secondhand store. High-quality cookware is built to last, so being aware of the most reliable brands will ensure you buy something that you can use forever. Some brands to keep an eye out for include Staub or Lodge for cast iron pieces, All-Clad for stainless steel pans, and Pyrex glass cookware.
Another reason it's important to have a good understanding of different cookware brands is that it will give you an idea of how much different pieces should cost. For example, some pieces of vintage Le Creuset cookware can go for up to $200 on the high end, so it wouldn't be wise to pay more than that.
Avoid cracked, scratched, or broken items
Unfortunately, even the prettiest Pyrex piece is worthless if it has been damaged. This includes seemingly minor chips or cracks; even small imperfections can trap moisture and become a hotspot for bacteria. This is doubly the case for non-stick cookware, since the old coating may transmit dangerous chemicals into your food. Broken cookware should not be used in the kitchen. However, if you're in love with the aesthetics of a damaged piece, you can always use it for decoration.
As you inspect thrifted cookware for scratches and nicks, also check its sturdiness. Make sure that all handles are securely attached and that there is no rust on or damage to any screws or hardware.
Opt for the right materials
Along with non-stick cookware, there are a few other materials you should avoid, like lead, which can lead to dangerous lead poisoning, and wood, which can harbor a lot of moisture. Instead, look for stainless steel, ceramic, or cast iron options — just make sure nothing is damaged. When compared to other safe materials like aluminum, these cookware materials are much sturdier and longer-lasting.
Cast iron is an especially good type of cookware to look out for because it is so durable. If taken care of properly, a cast iron skillet can last forever. With the right tools, dingy cast iron can be cleaned to look like new, and with a good, proper coat of seasoning, you'll have a reliable piece of cookware that will be with you for life.
Don't go for appliances
There are some very cool vintage appliances on the market, but unless you want to buy a kitchen tool that was only popular 50 years ago as a decorative item (there's no conversation starter quite like a peanut butter machine), it's best to stick to manual tools. Although some of these old electronics still work fine, they are generally less reliable, especially as their usage over time has caused the electronics to degrade.
Electric cookware should be avoided in general when thrifting. There's a good chance it's broken or close to breaking, and you can typically find a new, reliable version for a similar price. Not to mention, it can be very hard to clean all the nooks and crannies of thrifted appliances. If you must find your appliances secondhand, look for something from a known brand like KitchenAid — and test it before putting down your credit card.