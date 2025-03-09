How Pyrex Changed Home Cooking Forever

When a brand becomes so ubiquitous that the brand name itself becomes the common way to refer to the product, it has undeniably had a significant cultural impact. This is true for the globally known Tupperware brand, and it can be said for the sturdy glassware brand, Pyrex. Although plenty of brands produce glass containers, cookware, and bakeware, Pyrex has become another name for these kitchen staples. The glassware was not originally even intended for kitchens, but rather for industrial and laboratory use.

We have Corning Glass Works to thank for Pyrex – in 1908, the company began producing lamp covers and jars that stored large batteries from borosilicate glass that would not shatter when exposed to heat. A crafty wife, frustrated by her current bakeware that would crack in the oven, asked her husband, a scientist at Corning, to bring a glass jar home. Her first sponge cake baked in the jar was a success (no cracking!), and several years later, the first Pyrex kitchen line was born, including loaf pans and pie plates.

As the brand expanded its product line to include measuring cups, casserole dishes, and mixing bowls, Pyrex quickly became an essential part of the American kitchen. If you were wondering, the iconic Pyrex liquid measuring cup was released in 1925 – the original had two spouts instead of one. In the 1950s, the brand switched from borosilicate to soda-lime glass, but it continued to remain a trusted brand for baking, storing, and serving.