15 Whimsical Ideas For Your Perfect Afternoon Tea Party
Throwing a tea party is fun. Putting on a super-de-duper whimsical afternoon tea, though? That's not only enjoyable for all concerned, it can also earn you the title of Host With The Most among your friends and family. Yet afternoon tea comes loaded with tired tropes and recipes. If you want to take your party to the next level, it's time to move past the high tea of the 1800s and make it modern. Which means that it's time, in turn, to unlock the secrets experts use to plan the perfect event.
The good news is, there are so many ways to dress up an afternoon tea. You can take your cue from tea parties around the world, from London to Tokyo. You can add unusual literary props to Lewis Carroll-ify your event. No need to simply sip, pinkies up, either; you can create a full itinerary with courses and activities for your guests. Without further ado, here are ways to put on a fanciful tea today, according to these experts we spoke to: Kaz Marzo, operations manager at Image Acquire, Carissa Kruse, a professional wedding planner and coach, and Breen Halley, expert luxury event planner at Halley Events.
Find a friendly tree (or window)
Setting the scene for a charming, whimsical afternoon tea starts with creating a sense of place. For that reason, it's helpful to anchor your tea party to a central point. "Set up outdoors under a tree or indoors near a large window for natural light," says Kaz Marzo. This will help you build a theatrical stage, he adds, which is perfect both for establishing the right vibe and for capturing the pics you will inevitably want to put on Instagram later (because, really, we do it all for the gram in the end).
"I prefer an outdoor garden or patio that provides a beautiful backdrop for an afternoon tea party," agrees Carissa Kruse. "A tea party should transport your guests to a dreamy and charming setting." Of course, outside isn't always possible: "If an indoor setting is the only option, I recommend choosing a well-lit room with large windows to create a bright and airy atmosphere. Make sure to have enough seating and space for guests to move around comfortably," Kruse elaborates.
You'll also want to keep logistics in mind, points out Breen Halley. Therefore, "If you are hosting the party yourself, try to stay as close to your kitchen as possible so you don't have to walk too far for additional supplies and service."
Choose a theme
Now that you know where you're setting up your party, choose a theme that works with it. You might consider an "Alice in Wonderland" theme with oversized teacups and whimsical bookish props, Carissa Kruse suggests, adding, "These small details add to the overall ambiance and create a memorable experience for the guests."
Breen Halley also loves Wonderland as a theme, adding that vintage floral and fairytale themes are excellent, as well. Whatever you choose, she suggests not being too strict: "Mixing and matching decor makes for a more whimsical design than everything matching," she points out, adding that you should aim for a balance of chic, classic, and innovative. Other themes include royalty, art deco, and Chinese green tea parties.
Honestly, most themes will work with most settings, though the environment will dictate your setup and decorations. For instance, the color and style of your lawn furniture may influence what goes with them. Modern furniture and steampunk decorations may not be a great fit, for example. Keep in mind that if you really can't make your dream theme work, you could always rent more appropriate furniture or decorations.
Play with light
"A successful tea party consists of three main components: the atmosphere, the food and drinks, and the guests," Carissa Kruse says. "I focus on providing an inviting, elegant, and whimsical atmosphere to create a delightful experience for all attendees."
Before getting to the guest list or food, though, it's important to nail that atmosphere, and that starts with light. As discussed, an outdoor setting or well-lit indoor space are ideal, and in that case, you won't need a ton of additional light. Even then, you'll often have dimmer areas, though, such as under a tree canopy or against an interior wall. Make sure you account for other forms of light too, contrasting against the natural light and drawing the eye to points of focus. Consider lanterns, fairy lights, or teacups with candles in them to create the right balance.
If you don't have much or any daylight to play with, you can just embrace the nighttime tea party vibe. Forget natural light and focus on anything and everything that sets a mood: Tiki torches, old-fashioned large Christmas bulbs, or antique lamps can all do the trick.
Keep it cozy
"The number of people you invite depends on the overall size of your tea party and the space available," Carissa Kruse says. "I recommend keeping it intimate with around 10 to 15 guests. This allows for meaningful conversations and creates a cozy atmosphere." Of course, she adds, if you have the space and resources, more can make for merrier.
Do keep in mind, however, that large parties and whimsy tend to fight one another. If you really want to keep that playful, fanciful atmosphere, you might want to call it at 15, agree the experts.
There are financial considerations as well, says Breen Halley. "If you are hosting the party and not bringing in outside vendors for catering or service, limit the party to 10 to 15 guests," she advises. "Consider the seating that you can accommodate and whether you need to rent tables and chairs. The more guests you invite, the more supplies you'll need, which can become costly."
Set up a photo booth
What better way to memorialize your event than with a photo booth? If you're sure everyone will take kindly to it, you could even suggest a theme-appropriate dress code (ilke "The Great Gatsby" or "Journey to the Center of the Earth"). Or, you can leave them to wear what they want and set up your booth with teatime props.
If your guests don't opt to don full teatime garb, Breen Halley says, you can always offer a tea party hat selection for them upon arrival. They can grab one to wear for the entirety of the event, or just put them on for photos in the booth. Add in a few boas, capes, monocles, or whatever is appropriate to your theme to round things out.
Setting up a DIY photography "booth" isn't as hard as you'd think, either. For one thing, it doesn't need to be an actual booth. All you need is a cute backdrop, a point-and-shoot camera with a timer, and your chosen props, if any. Set it up in a corner of the yard or house and let guests do their thing, then upload the photos from the memory card to a site and mail the link to folks later. If you want, you could use a Polaroid or Instax camera, instead.
Go wild with flowers
It goes without saying that flowers are a must at every event that focuses on charm and whimsy, and tea parties are no exception. Blooms of all kinds are one of the best ways to dress up any occasion, plain and simple.
Which flowers you choose will depend on your home and theme. If you have a large space to fill, then large bouquets are always a nice touch. The best way to stretch your budget when making bigger arrangements is to use in-season flowers and select fewer varieties so you can buy them in greater amounts, netting you bulk savings.
If you have a smaller space to work with, your best bet is to opt for wildflower arrangements, which you can often get straight out of the yard or from a nearby meadow. Just make sure you don't break any rules when getting them, such as taking them from a national park. Small arrangements look adorable in teacups, by the way.
Hang ephemera, like, everywhere
When you're decorating, make sure to tackle vertical surfaces as well as horizontal ones. Too many parties suffer when hosts cover the tables with décor but forget about the higher-up spaces to which our eyes are naturally drawn.
"I love adding fun elements like paper lanterns, bunting banners, and lace doilies to enhance the overall look and feel," Carissa Kruse says. Streamers and flags also work well, especially in warm weather. Let's be honest: There's basically no end to the things you can hang and the things from which you can hang them. Treat every vertical surface as a possible suspension point for whimsical tea-ish décor. Tissue paper poms work well for both outdoor and indoor spaces, as do paper stars, felt garlands, and balloons.
Hanging plants are also a win. Just make sure if you take your plants outside for any length of time that you check them thoroughly for pests when you bring them back inside.
Select a centerpiece
Make sure your party has a central point around which everything else revolves. For a larger guest list, this might be a food table from which people serve. For a smaller one, where everyone fits around the same table, you might just put a three-tier tea stand in the middle of the table. Either way, if you want to supercharge your whimsy, it's time to pick a centerpiece.
Although it is common to use a three-tier stand for your savory, scone, and dessert courses, it's not actually necessary to make your centerpiece about the food. Some people elect flower-festooned lanterns, jugs, or stacks of teapots. Others create a visually stunning themed display, such as the oversized cups mentioned above. You might, for instance, put together a hobbit-style feast and make your centerpiece a giant loaf of bread, as befits the little folk.
What with whimsy being the order of the day, let your imagination run wild. As long as it gives you a gathering point (and makes for a nice photographic point of focus), you're doing fine.
Mix and match your linens and china
"Whimsy comes alive with mismatched porcelain and a dash of the unexpected, like floating flowers," Kaz Marzo says. "Decorations should be charmingly eclectic — think vintage tablecloths and wildflower bouquets." It's less about perfection, he says, and more about the magic of the details and the warmth they bring to people's hearts.
"Adding touches of flair to your table settings like unexpected decor pieces in your floral arrangements or unique chargers for under your plates," Breen Halley says, adding that fun napkins, patterns, or linen textures can take things to the next level.
Indeed, mixing themes is even more whimsical than playing it straight. You might go the traditional Alice direction, say, but add some steampunk elements. Or you could choose a fairyland theme but throw in some "Romeo and Juliet" (the Claire and Leo version, of course). It might seem hard to blend themes, but it can totally be done if you have patience, creativity, and perhaps a good thrift shop nearby.
Make whimsical name cards
Everyone loves to know you're thinking of them, and what better way to convey that than with name cards? Plus, some nice calligraphy always ups the ante when it comes to whimsical decorations. If you're not a dab hand with the ol' fountain pen, you can always print out your name cards using a desktop app such as Canva, but handwritten tags are usually the most thoughtful, even if they don't look professional.
Feeling even more creative? Consider turning iced cookies into name cards. Your guests can either eat them at the party or, if you package them nicely, can take them for the road. If food is your jam but you don't have time for edible place cards, you can tie a tag with each person's name on it to a little bag containing candy or a truffle.
Don't forget to theme your food and drinks
Themed decorations are nothing without themed food, and setting the right menu will contribute immeasurably to the cuteness factor (a technical term) of your afternoon tea. True, tea party food is already pretty freakin' whimsical, with finger foods, delicate sandwiches that are made the right way, little cakes, and scones traditionally on offer.
However, you can meet the specifications of your theme even more exactly by blending traditional and modern sensibilities. Don't forget about your teas, either, which become even more tasteful when they play along with the theme. Breen Halley suggests naming them to match your chosen direction. If you don't want to do the legwork to come up with names yourself, let the internet do it for you. Charles Dickens, "Alice and Wonderland", and "Romeo and Juliet" all have their own tea blends that you can purchase online. Pair these with traditional smoked salmon sandwiches of which His Highness would approve, Mad Hatter macarons, or Shakespearean scones to round out your menu.
Speaking of menus, everyone loves an adorable guide to what's on offer. It's fun to create a themed, framed list of options in your spread so people will know what they're getting and if there are allergy considerations.
Offer sweet and savory items
A theme, while great, isn't quite enough to perfect your tea party repast. You must also make sure it's well-rounded. With nothing sugary on hand, guests are bound to go home disappointed. If you only offer sweets, though, they're going to go home with a stomachache. That's why traditional afternoon tea blends sweet and savory, often in the same cute tea tower.
"The food and drinks should complement each other and provide a variety of options to cater to different tastes such as traditional teas, savory bites, and sweet treats," Carissa Kruse says. "I suggest a mix of foods like finger sandwiches, scones with clotted cream and jam, and sweet treats such as macarons and petit fours."
Indeed, sweets, scones, and savories comprise the standard three-course approach to tea, so make sure to provide a few options in each category. Beyond sandwiches, favorite savory options include flatbreads, toast and shrimp, and blinis. Scones don't have to be sweet; they can be savory, as well, such as cheddar-and-herb-flavored. And sweets can run the gamut, from Madeleines to lemon tarts to teeny strawberry shortcakes.
Have drinks ready on arrival
Don't make people wait to whet their whistles; have everything ready upon arrival. Tea, coffee, lemonade, and sparkling drinks are all appropriate for an afternoon tea party. "I recommend serving a mix of traditional and modern options to cater to different tastes," Carissa Kruse says. "It's essential to have a variety of teas such as Earl Grey, English Breakfast, and herbal options."
The latter is important, since many people don't drink caffeine. But don't worry, decaffeinated whimsy works, too. "My go-to choices for decaffeinated tea are chamomile or peppermint, which are both flavorful and calming," Kruse says. You can also offer iced tea and fruit-infused water, or as Breen Halley suggests, freeze fruit into ice cubes and drop those into sparkling drinks.
Naturally, you can have a boozy option, as well. If your event is happening earlier in the day, from lunchtime to midafternoon, you might want to stick with light summer wines, Champagne, or mimosas. However, if you're holding your party later in the afternoon, cocktails can be fun, and anything that involves tea will be right on theme: think an Earl Grey Collins, spiked Arnold Palmer, green tea cosmo, and the like.
Plan an activity
It's nice to have something to do. Consider creating a cookie-decorating station, where everyone can make one for themselves to take home. This is an especially appealing idea if there will be kiddos at your event. You could also decorate hats, paint pottery, or craft picture frames and pop Polaroids from your photo booth into them.
Bouquet stations are also fun, suggests Breen Halley. Offer different florals, from a few large statement blooms to lots of greenery and baby's breath, so that guests can create a bouquet to their taste and take it home with them. It's fun to throw in a card with instructions for drying, so they can keep the memory forever.
You can also give people the option to steep their own pot of tea to carry with them to a table. Acrylic teapots are clear, allowing the lovely colors to show through. This is an especially wonderful effect if you let guests pick and steep their own flowering tea balls.
Make a backup plan
Tea parties aside, know what else is whimsical? Mother Nature. Just in case the weather gets a little too spontaneous, make a backup plan. The obvious choice is a covered area or an indoor substitute setting. However, if the weather gets too cold for comfort or the rain is blowing sideways, you may not be able to be outside at all. Similarly, if you don't have an appropriate indoor setting, you'll need to get creative with homes that aren't made to entertain. Keep in mind that your guests are mostly there to spend time with you and enjoy your efforts, though, so don't lose sight of the forest for the trees.
When putting together a plan b, think through every aspect of your afternoon tea, from food to drinks to activities. If you have to relocate, how will that change the cooking, serving, seating, mingling, and so on? Just jotting some quick notes on paper can make you feel much more prepared.