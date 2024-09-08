15 Whimsical Ideas For Your Perfect Afternoon Tea Party

Throwing a tea party is fun. Putting on a super-de-duper whimsical afternoon tea, though? That's not only enjoyable for all concerned, it can also earn you the title of Host With The Most among your friends and family. Yet afternoon tea comes loaded with tired tropes and recipes. If you want to take your party to the next level, it's time to move past the high tea of the 1800s and make it modern. Which means that it's time, in turn, to unlock the secrets experts use to plan the perfect event.

Advertisement

The good news is, there are so many ways to dress up an afternoon tea. You can take your cue from tea parties around the world, from London to Tokyo. You can add unusual literary props to Lewis Carroll-ify your event. No need to simply sip, pinkies up, either; you can create a full itinerary with courses and activities for your guests. Without further ado, here are ways to put on a fanciful tea today, according to these experts we spoke to: Kaz Marzo, operations manager at Image Acquire, Carissa Kruse, a professional wedding planner and coach, and Breen Halley, expert luxury event planner at Halley Events.