The Difference Between Costco Business Centers And Costco Warehouses

Costco is the one-stop shop for many folks. However, while there are over 600 Costco warehouse locations in the United States, the retailer also boasts 28 rather unique stores known as Costco Business Centers. Now, if you haven't heard of these locations, you're not alone, as they only exist in 14 states, and even then, most states only have one Business Center, except California, which has 11. Because so few of these stores exist compared to standard warehouses, most Costco members overlook them, even if they live close to one. So, what's the deal with Costco Business Centers?

Well, unlike Costco warehouses, where you can enjoy some the best food court items before picking out a new mattress, Business Centers are designed with businesses and restaurants in mind. However, despite the name, these locations are open to anyone with a Costco membership. That said, there are some significant differences between the two locations, and, according to Costco, over 70% of what it offers at Business Centers is different than what you'll find at a warehouse.

Some of the most notable differences are bulk items in larger quantities with more variety, and a plethora of kitchen supplies and equipment in place of furniture and clothes. Likewise, these locations don't have things like pharmacies, tire centers, optical offices, and few have food courts. (Don't expect any of Costco's free samples either.) Still, folks who aren't shopping for a business can benefit from shopping at a Business Center and it's worth checking out if you're fortunate enough to have one in your area.