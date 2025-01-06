The Difference Between Costco Business Centers And Costco Warehouses
Costco is the one-stop shop for many folks. However, while there are over 600 Costco warehouse locations in the United States, the retailer also boasts 28 rather unique stores known as Costco Business Centers. Now, if you haven't heard of these locations, you're not alone, as they only exist in 14 states, and even then, most states only have one Business Center, except California, which has 11. Because so few of these stores exist compared to standard warehouses, most Costco members overlook them, even if they live close to one. So, what's the deal with Costco Business Centers?
Well, unlike Costco warehouses, where you can enjoy some the best food court items before picking out a new mattress, Business Centers are designed with businesses and restaurants in mind. However, despite the name, these locations are open to anyone with a Costco membership. That said, there are some significant differences between the two locations, and, according to Costco, over 70% of what it offers at Business Centers is different than what you'll find at a warehouse.
Some of the most notable differences are bulk items in larger quantities with more variety, and a plethora of kitchen supplies and equipment in place of furniture and clothes. Likewise, these locations don't have things like pharmacies, tire centers, optical offices, and few have food courts. (Don't expect any of Costco's free samples either.) Still, folks who aren't shopping for a business can benefit from shopping at a Business Center and it's worth checking out if you're fortunate enough to have one in your area.
Costco Business Centers have everything a home chef could dream of
Although Costco Business Centers cater to business owners and restaurants, average folks shouldn't write them off. In fact, there are several reasons why shopping at a Business Center can be worthwhile. For example, if you're constantly trying to avoid crowds at Costco, you might find shopping at a Business Center more relaxing, as they tend to have fewer in-store customers. Similarly, they have different hours than a Costco warehouse, opening earlier at 7 a.m. Monday through Saturday and 8 a.m. on Sundays. While Business Centers close earlier — 6 p.m. most days and 4 p.m. on Sundays — these hours are great for people who like to do their shopping during slower hours.
At the same time, Costco Business Centers offer a larger variety of foods than a typical warehouse, especially when it comes to drinks and meat. However, it's important to keep in mind these items are in bulk. We're talking 10-pound rolls of ground beef, 18-pound USDA Choice beef briskets, and 6 pounds of chicken breasts.
This also applies to things like boxes of snacks and condiments. Want a 1-gallon jug of Sweet Baby Ray's? The Business Center has it. Looking for snacks? How about a 50-pack of individual Doritos? Now, the quantity might not be for everyone, but if you're looking to stock up on something for a party or have a spare freezer you want to fill with meat, the Costco Business Center is a godsend.