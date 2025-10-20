Why A Rice Cooker Might Be Better Than Using A Pot On The Stove
When it comes to kitchen gadgets, not every tool is created equal — while some might be indispensable pieces of equipment, others probably aren't worth the money. But out of all the great gadgets that can totally transform the way in which you cook on a day to day basis, one might just stand head and shoulders above the rest: the humble rice cooker.
While cooking rice, precision is key. When preparing a pot of basic stovetop steamed white rice, you're constantly engaged in a delicate dance with your burner, trying to keep the temperature and humidity at the perfect level, while avoiding burning the bottom of your rice. But a rice cooker? The nifty appliance takes all the guesswork out of it. With the simple click of a button, you can expect perfect rice, every single time — with little to no effort.
To find out more about why a rice cooker is the ultimate kitchen gadget, we spoke to chef and cookbook author Rick Martinez, who started his SAZÓN! Substack in September. "I personally prefer rice cookers. I have a Zojirushi, I love it," he said. "When I worked at Food Network and Bon Appétit, that's pretty much exclusively what we used." The real attraction is just how easy it makes achieving a great result: "To me, [the rice cooker] is just so much easier because you literally just throw it in, right? Super easy," he said.
The science behind what makes great rice
Cooking is as much a science as it is an art — and this is especially true when it comes to the science of cooking rice. A delicate blend of precision and feel is required when making rice on the stovetop, Rick Martinez told us. "You just have to know your stove, know your pot, and know the lid. And then obviously, the rice," he said. This is because you need to carefully manage steam and moisture throughout the cooking process.
If you're using the stovetop method, start with a basic ratio, and then use trial and error to dial in the perfect technique for you. "So for me, the perfect ratio is one and a half," Martinez said. "So 1 cup rice to 1 ½ cups water, 20 minutes cooking time." Make sure to rest it after cooking, too; this helps the redistribution of moisture throughout the cooked rice since the rice on the bottom will cook faster than that on the top. You could also try making it in the oven to ensure a consistent cook. "You basically just bring your rice, water, and whatever seasonings you're adding to it to a boil, cover it, and then put it in the oven," Martinez said.
A rice cooker, on the other hand, removes all of this faff. "For me, the beauty of the rice cooker is literally when I'm in the mood for rice, I just ... weigh it out to the gram, so 400 grams of rice and then 454 grams of water," Martinez said. That simple ratio is all you need — no need to worry about timing or temperature: The rice cooker will take care of that and keep it warm after it's finished cooking.
What to look for when buying a rice cooker
If you've decided to buy a rice cooker, congratulations! You're about to seriously up your rice game. But there are some things you should definitely consider when buying one. When it comes to brands, Rick Martinez is partial to one: his beloved Zojirushi. "There are a lot of different brands and models, I just really, really prefer Zojirushi," he said. "I find the other brands are either flimsy or the seal isn't great, and it's just not quite as evenly cooked. I've never had that problem with Zojirushi."
However, you should take cost and features into account when shopping for a rice cooker, as fancy brands can be pretty pricey. "I spent $200 on mine, and it's not the super upper levels of Zojirushi ... But it is up there, and frankly, a lot of the features I'm never going to use," Martinez said. Take, for instance, Zojirushi's NS-TSC10, which retails for just over $230; still, higher-end models like the NP-NWC10XB cost closer to $500. You don't need to spend that much, though. "I think you can get away with around $100, maybe a little less, if all you're going to do is cook rice," Martinez said. More budget-friendly models, such as Toshiba's 3-cup capacity rice cooker for $90, are still great options.
Whatever brand you go for, look for a machine with a few basic settings. "You should look for the sweet rice setting," he said. "There should be a porridge setting, which I think is useful, and not necessarily for making porridge. That's the other great thing about rice cookers is that you can cook almost any grain." And not just other grains. From pasta to eggs, there are all kinds of foods you can make in a rice cooker, making it both a convenient and versatile kitchen tool.