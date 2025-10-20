Why A Rice Cooker Might Be Better Than Using A Pot On The Stove

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When it comes to kitchen gadgets, not every tool is created equal — while some might be indispensable pieces of equipment, others probably aren't worth the money. But out of all the great gadgets that can totally transform the way in which you cook on a day to day basis, one might just stand head and shoulders above the rest: the humble rice cooker.

While cooking rice, precision is key. When preparing a pot of basic stovetop steamed white rice, you're constantly engaged in a delicate dance with your burner, trying to keep the temperature and humidity at the perfect level, while avoiding burning the bottom of your rice. But a rice cooker? The nifty appliance takes all the guesswork out of it. With the simple click of a button, you can expect perfect rice, every single time — with little to no effort.

To find out more about why a rice cooker is the ultimate kitchen gadget, we spoke to chef and cookbook author Rick Martinez, who started his SAZÓN! Substack in September. "I personally prefer rice cookers. I have a Zojirushi, I love it," he said. "When I worked at Food Network and Bon Appétit, that's pretty much exclusively what we used." The real attraction is just how easy it makes achieving a great result: "To me, [the rice cooker] is just so much easier because you literally just throw it in, right? Super easy," he said.