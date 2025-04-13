Why You Should Always Buy Your New Kitchen Appliances At Costco

Have you been noticing some of the many unmistakable signs that you need to replace your fridge, or are you considering doubling up on kitchen appliances? Although many household items and even small appliances are easy to find secondhand on Facebook Marketplace or somewhere else, this kind of big purchase is probably something you want to get new with a guarantee that it'll work well — and that if it doesn't, you can get your money back. With that in mind, we've got a word to the wise: you have a lot of options in the appliance world, but Costco is your best bet for a retailer that pairs reasonable prices with quality service.

The fact that you can get free samples of new pita chips and raspberry cheesecake bites on your way to scout out the merchandise is certainly one benefit, but it's not the only pro on the list. With the purchase of a major appliance, Costco includes free delivery and installation in most cases, as well as hauling away the old appliance, offering a two year warranty and a 90-day return window, and providing free technical support. There are also savings and cash back programs for members. Of course, you do have to have a Costco membership to purchase appliances, even online, adding to the overall cost if you don't already have one. But if you're on the fence about getting one and in the process of furnishing a home or apartment, appliance savings might be one of many things to consider before buying a Costco membership.