Why You Should Always Buy Your New Kitchen Appliances At Costco
Have you been noticing some of the many unmistakable signs that you need to replace your fridge, or are you considering doubling up on kitchen appliances? Although many household items and even small appliances are easy to find secondhand on Facebook Marketplace or somewhere else, this kind of big purchase is probably something you want to get new with a guarantee that it'll work well — and that if it doesn't, you can get your money back. With that in mind, we've got a word to the wise: you have a lot of options in the appliance world, but Costco is your best bet for a retailer that pairs reasonable prices with quality service.
The fact that you can get free samples of new pita chips and raspberry cheesecake bites on your way to scout out the merchandise is certainly one benefit, but it's not the only pro on the list. With the purchase of a major appliance, Costco includes free delivery and installation in most cases, as well as hauling away the old appliance, offering a two year warranty and a 90-day return window, and providing free technical support. There are also savings and cash back programs for members. Of course, you do have to have a Costco membership to purchase appliances, even online, adding to the overall cost if you don't already have one. But if you're on the fence about getting one and in the process of furnishing a home or apartment, appliance savings might be one of many things to consider before buying a Costco membership.
Comparison to other major players
Of course, Costco isn't the only one offering enticing discounts and add-ons to help you furnish your kitchen. Lowe's, Home Depot, and your local appliance store all come with their own set of upsides and downfalls. So what actually makes Costco come out on top? To be sure, local appliance stores may be a top contender for some. Many people on the First Time Homebuyer Reddit forum praised their local shop for top-tier customer service, able to take the time to help them with their specific situation and needs and follow up with issues in a timely manner. That said, these smaller shops often don't have the profit margins necessary to include extra services in the overall cost, or host huge Black Friday discount sales. Installation, haul away, and sometimes even delivery will often come as added costs, with the alternative of you taking care of these tasks yourself if you know how to and have the resources to do so.
On the more corporate side of things, Lowe's and Home Depot are most frequently cited as alternatives to Costco. The place with the lowest price will depend on which model you want, what deals the store has going on, and, once again, how much you're willing to spend on additional services. Lowe's offers free delivery and a one-year warranty, but installation and haul away are purchased separately, unless you are a Lowe's Pro member. Home Depot includes the delivery and installation costs in the purchase of an appliance, with the option to pay an additional fee for haul away. In short, although the best possible option for you will depend on your priorities and budget, Costco has the price and service combo ready to make the inherently complex process of furnishing a home mercifully easier.