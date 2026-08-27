The Hands-Down Best Way To Use A Rotisserie Chicken For Meal Prep

Do you love rotisserie chicken from the grocery store but want a way to maximize its superior taste, affordability, and convenience? While there may be at least 13 genius ways to use leftover rotisserie chicken to make more delicious dinners, you can also use this supermarket staple to make a variety of make-ahead lunches. On your next weekend shopping spree, besides buying more of the best (and worst) rotisserie chickens from the grocery store, purchase some reliable fresh and shelf-stable ingredients you can pair with this flavorful protein for easy meal prep. This way you can head into a brand new week with a variety of rotisserie chicken-based, grab-and-go meals to enjoy for lunch Monday through Friday.

With deboned, pre-shredded rotisserie chicken, you can make all sorts of satisfying mid-day meals that stay fresh in your fridge until mealtime. Whether you're in the mood to prep creamy chicken salad, fresh tacos, or stacked sandwiches, you first need to pre-shred your rotisserie chicken and store the meat properly for easy use.

To streamline the process, debone your rotisserie chicken straight from the supermarket while it's still warm. You can even place your chicken in a resealable plastic bag and massage the meat off the bones mess-free. Then, simply chop or shred your chicken with two forks or a hand mixer before storing the meat conveniently in resealable plastic bags. Now you're ready to prepare a variety of chilled, chicken-based lunches in a snap.