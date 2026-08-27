13 Things Costco Does Better Than Trader Joe's

Even if a Trader Joe's is closer proximity to your home, there are quite a few reasons to drive past it and head to Costco instead. Some of you may not like to hear that, but it's true. I should know, too. I've been shopping at both spots for many years, and they each hold a special place in my heart. I know they are just grocery stores, but I love finding a good deal or a tasty new food to try while shopping, and there is no doubt that they both deliver in those departments. Even so, there are a few things Costco does better than Trader Joe's.

If you're wondering what to keep on your regular Costco shopping list, considering signing up for a membership, or simply looking for a reason to make a trip to the big box store, I've got the details you want. I'm not saying you need to swear your allegiance to Costco and renounce Trader Joe's forever. I would never. However, if you want to make the most of your next visit to Costco — which, obviously you do — stick with me, and I'll teach you about all the ways it has proven to surpass Trader Joe's over my years shopping at the grocery chains.