There's A Saucy Secret Behind Costco's Mac And Cheese
While you can buy almost anything your heart could ever desire at Costco, from gold bars to books, most members are filling the store's massive carts with products that satisfy their stomachs. After all, the wholesaler is a wonderland for restocking your fridge and pantry. The options can be overwhelming, though, often making it hard to avoid buying more than you need. If you happen to end up scoping out the specialized food departments, Costco's deli has several hidden gems that you won't want to pass over — including the premade mac and cheese.
You can never go wrong with a massive portion of pasta, especially when the hard work of preparing it is done for you. Considering that you only need to pop the pre-cooked dish in the oven for an hour max, Costco's mac and cheese is perfect for easy, delicious dinners, whether served as a main or a side. And true to the Kirkland brand, it's fit to feed a large family for a reasonable price, which can vary between around $3 and $3.50 or so per pound depending on the location. However, the retailer's recipe for its take-and-bake mac and cheese puts a surprising twist on the classic comfort food's sauce. Instead of a roux, the traditional base for mac and cheese that combines equal parts fat and flour, Costco's recipe uses a rich Alfredo sauce. While the two are made differently, the substitution results in a super rich, creamy dish that's easy to build on for a flavor-packed meal.
The take-and-bake item is made with Alfredo sauce
People who take their mac and cheese recipes seriously might be aghast at the idea of making it with Alfredo sauce, typically reserved for piles of fettuccine or penne. Most recipes for the creamy comfort food start with a roux made from butter and flour, which is then turned into a béchamel sauce by adding milk. However, Alfredo sauce isn't all too different from the more basic white sauce.
According to the ingredients list of Costco's mac and cheese, the Alfredo sauce consists of cream, milk, water, butter, romano and parmesan cheeses, thickeners like flour and cornstarch, and assorted seasonings including garlic and black pepper. It's made with all the same components of a béchamel sauce (and therefore a roux), as well as some potentially beneficial additions. In particular, the cream's higher fat percentage compared to regular milk may make the classic meal richer. And while you won't find other ideal melting cheeses like gruyère in the Alfredo sauce, the pre-cooked, well-coated cavatappi noodles are covered in a sprinkling of shredded cheddar cheese which bakes into a crispy golden crust.
Members' reactions to the take-and-bake item are somewhat mixed. While Costco's mac and cheese does have its share of diehard fans, some users on Reddit think that it tastes bland. However, their comments are more related to a lack of salty cheesiness than the specific type of sauce. Fortunately, though, there are plenty of easy ways to customize it to your liking.
Tips for upgrading Costco's mac and cheese
It's hard to beat a homemade version of a classic comfort food, so it's not surprising that Costco's mac and cheese doesn't hit the spot for everyone. Ultimately, though, the low cost and convenience factor of a massive premade meal may still make it worth trying. And if you do feel like this deli item could benefit from some extra oomph, there are many ingredients that can upgrade mac and cheese. Even adding a little extra salt, pepper, or some smoked paprika could make a big difference without a lot of additional work.
Fortunately, one of the best ways to make Costco's mac and cheese tastier is also the simplest: Add more cheese! You can stick with the types already used in its recipe — romano, parmesan, or cheddar — or get creative and stir in other cheeses before baking. Other classic mix-ins like bacon, peas, or hot sauce can also take the flavor to the next level. For a more protein-heavy upgrade, you can even shred up Costco's famous $4.99 rotisserie chicken and stir the juicy, well-seasoned pieces into the dish. To complement the item's cheddar cheese crust, consider doubling down on the crispy topping with toasted breadcrumbs. Another option is to switch up the cooking method altogether; one Reddit comment suggests popping it in a smoker instead of the oven. Regardless of how you upgrade it, though, an elevated version of Costco's creamy Alfredo-based mac and cheese is sure to be delicious.