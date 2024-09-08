There's A Saucy Secret Behind Costco's Mac And Cheese

While you can buy almost anything your heart could ever desire at Costco, from gold bars to books, most members are filling the store's massive carts with products that satisfy their stomachs. After all, the wholesaler is a wonderland for restocking your fridge and pantry. The options can be overwhelming, though, often making it hard to avoid buying more than you need. If you happen to end up scoping out the specialized food departments, Costco's deli has several hidden gems that you won't want to pass over — including the premade mac and cheese.

You can never go wrong with a massive portion of pasta, especially when the hard work of preparing it is done for you. Considering that you only need to pop the pre-cooked dish in the oven for an hour max, Costco's mac and cheese is perfect for easy, delicious dinners, whether served as a main or a side. And true to the Kirkland brand, it's fit to feed a large family for a reasonable price, which can vary between around $3 and $3.50 or so per pound depending on the location. However, the retailer's recipe for its take-and-bake mac and cheese puts a surprising twist on the classic comfort food's sauce. Instead of a roux, the traditional base for mac and cheese that combines equal parts fat and flour, Costco's recipe uses a rich Alfredo sauce. While the two are made differently, the substitution results in a super rich, creamy dish that's easy to build on for a flavor-packed meal.

