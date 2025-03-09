Why Costco Is The Best Grocery Chain For Buying Meat
Who'da thunk that buying a Costco membership to get great prices on gas could also net you some of the best deals on steak? But as great as the savings might be, the price of a yearly membership is one of the factors that makes even the savviest of shoppers wonder if the cost will be worth it. It's a fair question. As of this writing, it costs $65 per year for a regular membership and $130 per annum for an executive membership.
However, nervous shoppers need not be so skittish when it comes to this deal. The price difference between certain cuts of steak proves that you can save some serious cash on certain cuts of steak. Shopping for beef at Costco often means paying just over $21 per pound for prime beef tenderloin instead of $27 to $30 per pound. That's a savings of between $6 and $9 per pound of prime meat. According to FoodIndustry.com, Americans eat around 57 pounds of beef per year. For the average beef eater, buying anywhere from 6 to 10 pounds of beef would make up for the cost of the Costco membership. It's all savings after that.
Finally, Costco's selection of meats is usually fresher than similar stores like Sam's Club, making it the logical place to shop when it comes time to stock your freezer. In this case, cheap steak doesn't mean subpar steak (here's how to tell if you're eating one). It's just purse- and taste-bud friendly.
What to know about getting beef at Costco
Prime cuts of beef come from younger animals and are usually the most tender options available at Costco. Aside from being succulent, these steaks typically also boast the most marbling, which guarantees that they will be flavorful and juicy when they're pulled off the grill. The pieces that most often get the "prime cut" distinction are T-bones, rib-eyes, tenderloins, porterhouses, and strip steaks. These are the kinds you'd normally pay butcher prices for (Whole Foods ranks up there with the butcher shop from a cost perspective.)
It isn't just Costco's price on prime cuts that's worth noting, either. The chain also arries USDA Choice. Although it's not quite as marbly as prime, it still represents some pretty amazing cuts of meat. If your budget isn't quite ready for prime, this is a solid second choice. And even some tougher yet flavorful cuts of beef like brisket are better purchased from Costco. You'll pay around $50 for those cuts at the warehouse chain and around $150 for them at other "higher-end" stores like Whole Foods. And in case you're worried about having to buy all of these cuts in bulk in order to justify the price of your Costco membership, not to worry. The big-box chain offers beef cuts in both bulk and in more reasonable pre-packaged sizes.