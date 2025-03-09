Why Costco Is The Best Grocery Chain For Buying Meat

Who'da thunk that buying a Costco membership to get great prices on gas could also net you some of the best deals on steak? But as great as the savings might be, the price of a yearly membership is one of the factors that makes even the savviest of shoppers wonder if the cost will be worth it. It's a fair question. As of this writing, it costs $65 per year for a regular membership and $130 per annum for an executive membership.

However, nervous shoppers need not be so skittish when it comes to this deal. The price difference between certain cuts of steak proves that you can save some serious cash on certain cuts of steak. Shopping for beef at Costco often means paying just over $21 per pound for prime beef tenderloin instead of $27 to $30 per pound. That's a savings of between $6 and $9 per pound of prime meat. According to FoodIndustry.com, Americans eat around 57 pounds of beef per year. For the average beef eater, buying anywhere from 6 to 10 pounds of beef would make up for the cost of the Costco membership. It's all savings after that.

Finally, Costco's selection of meats is usually fresher than similar stores like Sam's Club, making it the logical place to shop when it comes time to stock your freezer. In this case, cheap steak doesn't mean subpar steak (here's how to tell if you're eating one). It's just purse- and taste-bud friendly.