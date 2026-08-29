12 Best Ways To Enhance Cheap Scotch

Scotch whisky is a mighty spirit. The base ingredients of yeast, grain, and water are deceptively simple, and in the skilled hands of distillers, they can be crafted together to yield a profoundly deep and complex product with a spectrum of distinct flavor and aromatic profiles inspired by ingredient variations, regional Scottish terroir, and brand-specific decisions.

That being said, there are also wide disparities between expensive, single malt Scotch with significant aging and cheaper, younger, blended Scotch aged closer to the minimum requirement of only three years. Choosing to shop the less expensive, bottom-shelf Scotch does have advantages — a strict spending plan means you'll save more money, and you can buy more while paying less. The downside, though? A cheap Scotch often tastes harsher, rougher, and sharper on the palate.

But a lesser quality spirit won't stop us from snatching that smaller receipt. There are so many ways to enhance a cheaper whiskey, and we have two of the best experts to help us imbibe on a budget with thirst-quenching success. Lisa Considine is co-owner of Lo Bar Cocktail Services and has been bartending for over two decades. Chris Walster, resident whiskey expert at The Cask Connoisseur, has four decades of spirit-specific experience. While both acknowledge there is no right way to drink Scotch, Walster explains, "The best enhancement is finding the serving style that suits your own palate rather than chasing someone else's rules." By following their detailed suggestions and advice, our experts will guide you as you learn your own preferences.