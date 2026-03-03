Always Consider This Before Pairing Food With Smoky Whiskey

Earthy, peaty, and beautifully aromatic, smoky whiskeys are anything but forgettable. In case you're unfamiliar with the style and feel unsure about what to look for when you want a smoky whiskey, just scan the label for peat, smoke, or fresh charred oak. But, while these qualities define this unique liquor's taste, they also deepen its intensity. This means smoky whiskey can easily overpower delicate dishes, which is why knowing what to pair it with makes all the difference.

Private chef and certified sommelier Robert Morales highlighted in an exclusive conversation that both the type and intensity of smoke influence how smoky whiskey works with a dish. "The type of smoke is generally classified into three types of flavor profiles: char, woody, [and] barbecue. There is also another flavor profile known as peaty that most people would group... together with smokiness. Peat tends to express more natural characteristics, such as earthy, medicinal, or iodine."

Jim McCourt, a whiskey pro and celebrated beverage director at Georgia's Repeal 33, confirmed that both the type and amount of smoke can alter the overall flavor experience. While lighter smoke can taste earthy and toasty, heavier smoke is more intense. In general, smoke intensity in whiskeys comes from the phenol parts per million. This indicator reflects the phenol content in the malt. Heavily peated styles can reach more than 100 PPM. "A peaty smoke pairs well with ingredients like mushrooms and blue cheese, while a barbecue-style smoke pairs with barbecue and grilled meats," McCourt told Chowhound. "A mediational smoke overpowers a lot of foods."