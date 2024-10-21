How To Store Wine - You're Doing It Wrong All Wrong

The truth is that room temperature varies per person — and it's likely too warm for a good red. "A lot of red wines I think sip preferably in the 55- to 65-degree [Fahrenheit] temperature range," Lockwood says. But he stresses that temperature isn't the be-all-end-all of wine storage; the humidity makes a big difference, too. "The sweet spot is right around 70% humidity."

This temperature and humidity range is meant to keep the cork moist. Avoid the mistake of storing wine bottles upright, which can dry out the cork. If the cork dries out, air can get into the wine, ultimately leading to oxidation, which damages the taste. This is why it's common to see wine bottles stored at an angle on shelves — when angled downward, the wine is always touching the cork, which helps keep it wet.

If you open a wine bottle but don't drink it all, Lockwood advises using an airtight stopper with a wine pump. "This will create an artificial cork that will reseal the wine and take the oxygen out of it so that way you don't lose any of the flavors." Lockwood notes that it's best to consume opened red wine within five days. And if you don't have a temperature-controlled storage spot at home, Lockwood suggests keeping red wine in a cool spot away from direct sunlight. Steer clear of the impulse to store it in your regular refrigerator, because that will alter the wine's profile. A properly stored, unopened bottle of vintage red wine can pretty much last indefinitely.