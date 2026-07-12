The Scotch Myth You Need To Stop Believing (It Will Save You Money In The Long Run)

There are a ton of myths surrounding Scotch whisky. One is concerned with whether a single malt should be used in a cocktail — the answer is yes, it should. Another can cost you a bundle: the idea that older always means better. This is a long-standing myth that isn't inherently true. Sure, there are some very old award-winning scotches you should try once if you get the chance, but, in general, many younger whiskies can shine as brightly as their older siblings.

Barrel aging is what imparts nearly all of a whisky's flavors and color, and rounds off the alcohol's bite. However, the longer whisky ages, the more it may lose some of its bright, fruitier tasting notes, the more tannins it can gain (which may result in bitter or astringent notes), and it may lose alcohol strength. What often matters more than a simple age statement are factors such as the temperature of the warehouse where a whisky was aged, the size and type of barrel or cask, and the blending process (nearly all whisky is blended in some manner, including single malts). So, how did age become synonymous with quality?