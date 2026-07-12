The Scotch Myth You Need To Stop Believing (It Will Save You Money In The Long Run)
There are a ton of myths surrounding Scotch whisky. One is concerned with whether a single malt should be used in a cocktail — the answer is yes, it should. Another can cost you a bundle: the idea that older always means better. This is a long-standing myth that isn't inherently true. Sure, there are some very old award-winning scotches you should try once if you get the chance, but, in general, many younger whiskies can shine as brightly as their older siblings.
Barrel aging is what imparts nearly all of a whisky's flavors and color, and rounds off the alcohol's bite. However, the longer whisky ages, the more it may lose some of its bright, fruitier tasting notes, the more tannins it can gain (which may result in bitter or astringent notes), and it may lose alcohol strength. What often matters more than a simple age statement are factors such as the temperature of the warehouse where a whisky was aged, the size and type of barrel or cask, and the blending process (nearly all whisky is blended in some manner, including single malts). So, how did age become synonymous with quality?
Older isn't always better
Beginning around the dawn of the 20th century, Scottish distilleries, suffering from a glut of whisky and declining sales, began adding age statements and pushed the idea that older always meant better. Then, in the mid-2000s, as whisky sales boomed across the globe and stocks of older whisky began to be depleted, many distilleries began releasing non-aged statement (NAS) expressions. This allowed them more freedom to develop whiskies that combined both younger and older stocks, since an age statement is, by law, defined by the youngest whisky used in the final product.
Many of these NAS expressions have garnered major awards and won over whisky drinkers. For example, at the World Whiskey Awards 2026, Glenlivet Founder's Reserve was named Best Scotch Speyside Single Malt, and it doesn't carry any age statement. Likewise, Ardbeg has released several award-winning NAS expressions, including its Corryvreckan, which was named World's Best Single Malt Whisky back in 2010. On the blended whisky side, pioneering company Compass Box is renowned for its NAS expressions, which rely on elements such as the type of cask and masterfully combining various base whiskies. At the end of the day, age is not a guarantee of a better whisky. Before you throw money at a pricey bottle simply because of its age, go explore other qualities first.