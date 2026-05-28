What Exactly Is Kombucha Anyways?

We've all heard about kombucha. It's a fermented drink that gives a vivacious sip similar to beer, but without the alcohol ... kind of. It's certainly popular among health buffs, but what exactly is it? Well, aside from going through a days-long fermentation process, the effervescent beverage is also characterized by its probiotic benefits for better gut health. So, if you're looking for a probiotic-rich addition to your diet that isn't yogurt, kombucha can be an appealing option. It's typically made with four ingredients: black or green tea, sugar, bacteria, and yeast. But before it becomes the fizzy drink that many either love or hate, kombucha starts as a sweet tea, with tea-leaf-soaked water and sugar as its base. After that, fermentation transforms it into kombucha.

The combination of yeast and bacteria that makes the fermentation process possible is called the Symbiotic Culture of Bacteria and Yeast, or SCOBY. The SCOBY takes the form of a slightly suspicious slimy, round chunk that has a rubbery texture and smells like vinegar. It's introduced to the sweet tea, where it stays for one to four weeks, depending on the desired potency. A more delicate kombucha requires a shorter fermentation process, while a bolder, more vinegar-forward batch takes more time. Warmer temperatures speed up the process of fermentation, while also making kombucha even more spritzy and packed with flavor.