The Best Chain Restaurant Grilled Cheese Sandwich Is Sadly The Priciest One We Tried

The mighty grilled cheese sandwich is one of the world's foremost foodstuffs for delivering decadence on a reasonable budget at home. What feels more luxe, after all, than gooey cheese? Sure, there are plenty of glow-ups that can make your grilled cheese seem even fancier, but the basic ingredients are typically among the more affordable items at the grocery store. Those economics change, of course, once someone else is grilling your cheese. And, with Panera Bread's $9-plus offering taking the lead in our ranking of the best grilled cheese from seven restaurant chains, it's one instance where you really do get what you pay for.

Those grilled cheese sandwiches you can make for a fraction of the price (which does not include tax and might vary by location) just don't account for all the times that you might want one outside of your own kitchen. And only Panera's rendition achieved the crisp, buttery exterior and gooey interior of toasty sandwich dreams. Its standard ingredients, basic sliced white miche bread and American cheese, are not explicitly premium (though you can add bacon and white cheddar for an additional fee), but Panera puts them together more successfully than any of the other spots we tried. The cheese pull was unparalleled, the individual flavors effectively asserted themselves, and the properly brittle outside texture gave way to an appropriately warm, yielding sandwich center. Plus, Panera's grilled cheese comes with free chips or an apple, which helps offset its higher price tag by a bit.