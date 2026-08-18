Get 10x The Flavor From Pork Chops With These 13 Tips

Pork chops are a protein that you may not think much about (and if you do think about them, it may not be in high regard). They catch a lot of flak from meat lovers who assume they are one of the least juicy cuts and easiest to overcook. But perhaps the most dangerous and untrue assumption about pork chops is that they are inherently flavorless.

We argue that this meat has earned this reputation because people don't know how to prepare it well. It's not a collagen-rich cut of beef you can slow-cook for hours, nor is it like chicken thighs, which seem to pair well with absolutely every ingredient. Pork chops require a careful and well-trained hand to bring out their potential. In order to get some insight about how to best prepare this misunderstood cut of meat for max flavor, we spoke to the experts: Masa Ose, executive chef of Old Brea Chop House and Chef Cut Meat House in Brea, California; Jorge Thomas, founder of Swaledale Butchers; and Harrison Porter, executive chef and owner of BearLeek in Denver, Colorado.